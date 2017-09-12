Sierra Wireless Announces Industry’s First LTE-Advanced Pro Embedded Modules Enabling the World’s Fastest IoT Applications

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ SWIR) (TSX SW), the leading provider of fully integrated device to cloud solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the industry's first global LTE Advanced Pro cellular modules, enabling the world's fastest IoT applications for mobile computing, networking, and industrial M2M. The AirPrimeÂ EM75 Series embedded modules with integrated GNSS and eUICC capability provide global 4G coverage on a single module with 200 percent faster uplink speed than any other solution on the market. The modules also support unlicensed bands (LTE LAA) for an additional speed boost, 3.5GHz local private networks (CBRS band), and public safety networks, such as FirstNet .

"Many existing and future IoT applications need faster two-way network performance to deliver the experiences their developers envisioned," said Brian Partridge, VP of IoT Research, 451 Research. "Use cases such as HD video streaming, AR/VR, and a range of industrial, public safety and military applications that require high uplink and downlink speeds will benefit from LTE-A Pro embedded modules. Existing devices that can put LTE-A Pro to work include laptops, routers, drones, robots, interactive digital billboards, vehicles, hotspots, outdoor and industrial machinery. The ability to provide this performance on 4G networks worldwide with one device offers significant benefit for global OEMs."

The EM75 Series will enable public safety band 14 for FirstNetâ„¢ in the U.S. and bands 20 and 28 for public safety LTE networks in Europe. FirstNet's mission in the U.S. and ESN's mission in the U.K. are to build high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband networks dedicated to first responders.

Support for 3.5GHz private LTE networks like CBRS will enable new IoT use cases including:

"No other module can provide higher uplink and downlink speeds, as well as access to unlicensed bands and private network technology," said Dan Schieler, Senior Vice President and General Manager, OEM Solutions, Sierra Wireless. "The EM75 Series is paving the way to 5G, which is expected to roll out starting in 2020."

In addition, access to 5GHz unlicensed bands (LTE-LAA) will provide network operators with better spectrum utilization resulting in higher data speeds and a more consistent user experience.

The EM7565 offers the industry's highest uplink speed at up to 150Mbps, with downlink speed of up to 600Mbps, and support for carrier aggregation and 256 QAM, dramatically improving network performance. The modules provide global LTE coverage on 24 LTE bands with the most carrier certifications in the industry, so businesses can use one module for global 4G networks, simplifying manufacturing and inventory management. The new embedded modules are the fifth generation of LTE modules from Sierra Wireless, are offered in the PCI Express M.2 form factor, and support secure, authenticated firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

