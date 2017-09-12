Wipro Lighting and pureLiFi team up to drive LiFi adoption in Asia

pureLiFi global leaders in LiFi technology and commercialisation concluded an agreement to provide LiFi technology for Wipro Lighting to develop applications for the wireless communications and lighting market in Asia.

Wipro Lighting will now kick-start efforts to add a new revolutionary LiFi lighting concepts to their portfolio of innovative products with the help of pureLiFi. Wipro Lighting is part of Wipro Enterprise (P) Limited and is a leading player in Lighting in India.

Wipro Limited - the listed entity of the Wipro Group is a leading global information technology company headquartered in Bengaluru India. They harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help their clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful.

Anuj Dhir, Vice President & Business Head Commercial Lighting Business of Wipro says;

"As a leader in LED lighting solutions, we need to ensure we are providing our customers with the gold standard in lighting innovation. Our partnership with pureLiFi will provide the technology that will ensure we are at the cutting edge of the LiFi technology revolution."

LiFi is high-speed bidirectional fully networked, wireless communications using visible light rather than radio frequencies. LiFi can offer significantly greater security, data rates and densities to support more robust and reliable wireless networks that complement and enhance existing cellular and Wi-Fi networks. LiFi technology originates in Edinburgh, Scotland were pureLiFi has consistently driven innovation and released world leading products to the market such as the first LiFi dongle -- LiFi-X and a LiFi integrated luminaire which were both showcased at Mobile World Congress in March 2017.

Harald Burchardt Chief Commercial Officer of pureLiFi speaks about the opportunity this partnership presents.

"Working with LED lighting forerunners like Wipro will help us bring LiFi to life in Asia and drive a new wave of connectivity that can offer unprecedented data and bandwidth."

Each year the world utilises 60% more wireless data than the previous one, and the number of connected devices such as mobile phones and smart devices is growing exponentially, likely to be in excess of 50 billion by 2020. If internet users are going to continue to live in the wireless cloud with wearables, virtual reality and in a fully connected world, we need new wireless technology such as LiFi to realise this future.

pureLiFi and Wipro Lighting have formed a partnership that can provide new products to the market that will revolutionise the future of wireless communications and lighting in Asia and beyond.

Notes to Editors:

Global Market Insights has forecast the worldwide LiFi market to reach over USD 75 billion by 2023.