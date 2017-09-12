Ovum Report Describes Why IPsoft’s Virtual Agent, Amelia, Can Deliver More Value Than a Chatbot

In a new report published by market analyst firm Ovum, analysts highlight best practice approaches to employing IPsoft's AI platform, Amelia, to deliver business impact. The report, entitled "IPsoft's Amelia More Than a Chatbot," reviews lessons learned by early adopters of Amelia and gives assurance that cognitive technology can increase commercial advantage and improve customer interactions in activities like banking, insurance, and mortgage processing.

Expanding on the collective wisdom of executives presenting at IPsoft's recent Digital Workforce Summit, the report offers over a dozen themes that should be considered by all first-time adopters of artificial intelligence. Insights drawn from Ovum's analysis include:

Chetan Dube, President & CEO of IPsoft, remarks, "As Ovum notes, enterprises are integrating Amelia into their strategy in a variety of production roles, highlighting her ability to impact positively not one but multiple business areas within their organization. Compared to non-adopters of AI, trailblazing companies like these are better prepared for the wave of AI transformation that is set to take hold of both front and back office operations."

Read further analysis about strategies for successful deployments of Amelia in the full Ovum report, through this link.

