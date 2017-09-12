Moving Ahead: Mentoring is Improving Gender Balance in Major Organisations – New Research

A first of its kind research study just out from development specialists Moving Ahead reveals the positive impact mentoring can have on gender balance at major organisations in the UK. Research into the gender impact of mentoring programmes on female mentees, their male or female mentors, and their organisations, has not been undertaken before in this country.

Turning the gender diversity dial, in collaboration with and sponsored by Deloitte, which encompassed more than 6,000 people across 40 major UK organisations, shows that mentoring is creating better gender diversity in the workplace, and enabling organisational cultures to become more inclusive. More than 3,000 years on from the Greek mythological origin of mentoring, it is being used to overcome present-day challenges of the gender pay gap, leadership equality, and the conscious and unconscious biases that exist around gender.

The Moving Ahead research found that structured, formal gender-based mentoring programmes are significantly growing women's confidence, creating positive change beyond the programme, providing the skills and frameworks for more empathetic leaders and driving best practice for broader mentoring schemes in organisations.

The research also reveals the cost of not helping women to remain in the work to be a potential £23 billion to the Exchequer, with 54% of female lawyers who leave the workplace seeking a better work-life balance, and 72% of them conflicted in their ability to manage a family alongside their careers. It costs an employer more than £30k on average to replace a staff member. The average cost of a three-day leadership programme in the UK is £1,467- five times more than an externally managed nine-month mentoring programme.

Liz Dimmock, CEO and founder of Moving Ahead, said: "Mentees are feeling a profound growth in confidence. This courage to be at your best, apply for promotions, seek feedback, lead and embrace a growth mindset is a fundamental output of good mentoring. Women can take ownership and turn the dial on their development."

Dimple Agarwal, global organisation transformation and talent leader at Deloitte, said: "When focusing on the development of our future leaders, the role of mentors cannot be underestimated. I know there have been times in my career when challenge and support from my mentors has empowered me to make bolder choices and take on more senior, stretching roles. These have enabled me to grow at pace and find great personal satisfaction and success."

The research found that: