AWS Direct Connect Now Available at CoreSite’s Chicago Data Center

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced the availability of Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect through CoreSite's Chicago data center. Through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange in Chicago, CoreSite customers can directly access AWS cloud services in the AWS U.S. East (Ohio) Region over a private, enterprise grade network connection. The benefits of direct access include low latency connectivity, enhanced network security, reliable network performance and significantly reduced data transfer costs.

CoreSite is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has been providing CoreSite customers with AWS Direct Connect services since 2011. With this expansion, access to AWS Direct Connect is now available across six major markets through the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange.

AWS Direct Connect provides a dedicated network connection between an Enterprise's network and an AWS Direct Connect location. CoreSite customers can privately access AWS Direct Connect through a cross connection or through high-performance, SLA-backed virtual connections via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange. AWS Direct Connect provides a private, low-latency alternative to connecting over the public internet or backhauling from a corporate data center. The AWS cloud services platform offers compute power, database storage, and content delivery along with access to over 70 products, including AWS Direct Connect, to enable hybrid-IT solutions.

"By providing our customers with access to leading cloud on-ramps such as AWS Direct Connect, we are enabling them to securely and efficiently extend their on-premises infrastructure into the cloud," said Brian Warren, Senior Vice President of Product and Engineering at CoreSite. "The high-performance connectivity to AWS Direct Connect via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange allows our customers to optimize their hybrid IT deployments while reducing network costs, increasing bandwidth throughput, and providing a more consistent, lower latency network experience that bypasses the public Internet."

CoreSite's Chicago data center (CH1) is strategically located in downtown Chicago, adjacent to the Board of Trade. This centralized location, and direct connectivity to more than 30 networks, provides access to exceptionally low-latency connections for the many financial, healthcare and media companies deployed within the Chicago colocation facility.

