TrendForce Estimates Total Worldwide iPhone Production Volume for 2017 to Increase by 5.6% Annually to Around 227.5 Million Units

In anticipation of Apple unveiling its 10th anniversary iPhone models, the global market intelligence firm TrendForce would like to share with you some of our latest data on the smartphone market. Hopefully, the information below will be useful to you as a reference when reporting on the upcoming release of the new iPhone models.

Below is TrendForce's latest take on the global smartphone market:

1. According to TrendForce's latest estimation, the global smartphone production volume for 2017 will reach around 1.4 billion units, representing an annual increase of 4.8%.

2. TrendForce also estimates that the global production volume of iPhone devices (including all previous models) for 2017 will total around 227.5 million units, representing an annual increase of 5.6%.

3. The total value of the global market for 3D sensing modules used in mobile devices is estimated to reach USD1.5 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a massive CAGR of 209% to around USD14 billion in 2020. Note that the 3D sensing module that is being discussed includes IR transmitter and receiver components.

4. Among the three 10th anniversary iPhone models that will be released, the premium 5.8-inch model will come with an AMOLED display. The introduction of an AMOLED iPhone will help expedite the AMOLED adoption in the smartphone market. TrendForce forecasts that around 43% of smartphones shipped worldwide in 2020 will feature the AMOLED display.

Table 1: Total Smartphone and iPhone Production Volumes Worldwide, 1Q17~4Q17

Figure 1: Total Value of Global Market for 3D Sensing Modules Used in Mobile Devices, 2016~2020

Figure 2: Global Smartphone Shipments by Display Technology & AMOLED Penetration Rate, 2015~2020

