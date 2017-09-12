Limelight Networks “State of Online Video” Reports a 34 Percent Increase in Global Online Video Viewing

Millennial consumers worldwide lead the growing online video consumption, according to the "State of Online Video" research report from Limelight Networks, (Nasdaq LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery. Taking a close look at consumers' changing viewing habits, the annual report shows the average global viewer watches five hours and 45 minutes each week and subscribes to one or more video on demand services.

The increasing shift to online viewing is a global trend, with viewers in India, Singapore, and the U.S. spending the most time watching online videos, averaging seven hours, seven minutes, six hours, 37 minutes, and six hours, 35 minutes per week respectively. Viewers in Europe spend the least time watching online video, with those in the U.K. averaging five hours, 11 minutes per week. Similarly, those in France watch an average of five hours, four minutes of online video every week. Germany has the lowest rate of online video viewership at four hours, 14 minutes, with almost half of the respondents watching only one to two hours per week.

"With the proliferation of online video content, viewers are moving away from traditional broadcast television viewing and are demanding broadcast-quality online experiences," said Michael Milligan, Senior Director at Limelight Networks. "Our research over time has shown a clear increase in expectations and decreasing patience with poor quality experiences."

Additional insight from the report includes:

The "State of Online Video" report is based on a survey of 4,000 consumers ranging in age, gender, and education in France, Germany, India, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, the U.K., and the U.S. The complete "State of Online Video" report is available here.

