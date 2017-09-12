2017 State of Enterprise Multi-Cloud Report: The Cloud is Fragmented on Nearly Every Plane

A survey recently conducted by IOD Cloud Technologies Research in partnership with Cloudify reveals that enterprise IT environments are becoming more heterogeneous and complex, with fragmentation permeating cloud infrastructure, tooling and culture. However, enterprises find common ground in the top business drivers for cloud increasing operational efficiency and innovation. The survey, commissioned by Cloudify, explores the composition of enterprise clouds and technology stacks, the business drivers for cloud, and the most commonly recognized obstacles and catalysts of successful cloud strategies.

Survey findings are published in the 2017 State of Enterprise Multi-Cloud Management Report, available for public download here.

***Attend the webinar hosted by IOD Cloud Technologies Research for a deep dive into the survey results.***

Survey responses leave no doubt that hybrid cloud is the dominant architectural model. Half of the organizations represented in the survey are managing more than one cloud, with close to 9 percent of enterprises deploying across five clouds or more. The most popular two-cloud combination is AWS and Azure, which indicates that organizations are using public/public multi-clouds in order to avoid vendor lock-in. The second most popular two-cloud combination is AWS and OpenStack. Although AWS is more prominent among smaller organizations and OpenStack among larger ones, it is evident that public and on-premises clouds are living happily side by side across organizations of all sizes.

Fragmentation is also evident in the tooling layer and in IT culture. Organizations are using a wide range of cloud management tools, with no single vendor dominating the market, and two out of three respondents stated that their organization suffers, or may be suffering, from siloism.

In order to meet the challenges of fragmentation, the vast majority of organizations have introduced an orchestrator or similar management platform to coordinate workloads across IT environments. Orchestration is now at a level of maturity where it is managing the lion's share of production workloads and not just QA and PoC environments.

"Organizations are looking to the cloud for performance and innovation, but unfortunately they often find themselves in midst of a highly fragmented cloud world, where technologies are superfluous and incongruous, and where siloism is stifling agility and innovation," said Nati Shalom, CTO of Cloudify. "In this fragmented world, the orchestration layer plays a critical panoramic role, especially in unifying multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments, including the seamless integration of legacy software. Orchestration also plays a key role in eliminating silos, freeing organizations to be more agile, disruptive and innovative."

Supporting Quotes

"The market is maturing, and the hyperscale public cloud trio of AWS, Azure and Google has taken the lead," said Ofir Nachmani, CEO of IOD Technologies Research. "At the same time, the survey strengthens our preliminary assumption that large organizations are investing in building a hybrid environment with AWS and OpenStack. These findings and more in the report lead to the conclusion that heterogeneous IT infrastructure is the enterprise reality. It follows that a robust multi-cloud management layer is therefore crucial to avoid fragmentation and failure when reinventing the traditional enterprise IT environment."

"Enterprises increasingly want a multi-cloud environment to support the varying requirements of different workloads and the unique regulatory and audit demands associated with them," said William Fellows, founder & research vice president, 451 Research. "Those vendors and open source communities who are best at giving buyers the tools that enable this flexibility should earn a competitive advantage over proprietary approaches."

Key Findings:

IOD Cloud Technologies Research received 683 responses from IT professionals around the world: 45 percent from Europe, 38 percent from the Americas, and 17 percent from the Asia Pacific region. Industries represented included computer software (23 percent), IT and services (22 percent), telecommunications (17 percent), computer networking and security (12 percent), financial services and insurance (7 percent), government and academia (5 percent), and others (14 percent).

About Cloudify

Cloudify specializes in IT operations automation technology that manages application and network services through open orchestration. The company's Cloudify software enhances the velocity and reliability of software deployment, lifecycle management and network functions in cloud-native environments. Built and maintained by an open source community, Cloudify is used by telecoms, internet service providers, financial services firms, e-commerce companies and others for NFV operations and cloud management & orchestration.

Cloudify is spearheading open standard initiatives in cloud management and NFV and is the leading orchestration provider behind the TOSCA specification. Cloudify is a founding member of ONAP, a consortium defining open source, next-generation network automation standards, and an active member in OASIS and ETSI standard bodies.

Cloudify has corporate offices in the US, Europe and Asia. More at cloudify.co.

About IOD

IOD (iamondemand) is a boutique content creation and research organization with deep, hands-on expertise in cloud computing, DevOps, cybersecurity, Enterprise IT, and mobile. IOD's wealth of knowledge is thanks to a marketplace of savvy subject matter experts, skilled writers, and veteran editors that work together as agile teams to create [tech.content] assets for our customers.

CEO and Founder Ofir Nachmani is a cloud evangelist and entrepreneur-a true cloud celeb, with an insider's understanding into what marketing executives need: high-quality content. IOD's blogs, white papers, case studies, research, and survey reports deliver invaluable market visibility and position our customers as influencers in their domains.