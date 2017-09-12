GMC Software One of Three Companies Rebranding as Quadient®

APPENZELL, Switzerland &www.quadient.com GMC Software, the award winning leader in Customer Communications Management (CCM), announced today that it has become part of a newly integrated company, which will operate under the name QuadientÂ . Quadient integrates the omni channel CCM, data quality and postal capabilities of three Neopost sister companies GMC Software, Human Inference and Satori Software into one portfolio of solutions to enable customer experience (CX) by improving the customer journey across print, digital and social channels.

Operating autonomously since 2012 under Neopost's Enterprise Digital Solutions (EDS) division, GMC Software, Human Inference and Satori Software began the process of technical and cultural integration over the past two years. Quadient is the final step in a thorough and fully vetted process of internal integration, continuing to provide world-class support to existing customers and delivering innovation with every release.

"CX is the new battleground for business and understanding customers and the current state of their experience throughout the customer journey is critical to an organization's success," said Henri Dura, CEO of Quadient. "As companies look to compete, they are facing four foundational forces: the power consumers now have, the growing number of channels, the evolving mandates for regulatory compliance and the proliferation of data throughout their organization. The Quadient solution suite makes it possible for companies to offer a seamless experience with the delivery of exceptional, meaningful and accurate communications that address these forces to drive exceptional customer experiences."

A Neopost company with over 350 full-time developers dedicated to CCM and CX, Quadient is committed to innovation. It is the only company to bring data quality capabilities and communications together in a comprehensive portfolio with flexible implementation options, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud solutions for a variety of users and business requirements. Working with Quadient, organizations will have the power to leverage and validate large amounts of customer data to deliver every personalized communication quickly across the customer journey. The result is the ability to drive business growth in a market shaped by customer sophistication, rapidly changing technology and complex regulations.

As part of the launch of Quadient, a day-long virtual event called CX Transformation Day will share information about the newly-integrated company, as well as how IT, marketing and CX professionals can deliver meaningful interactions with current and future customers. Registrants can attend any or all of the CX Transformation Day sessions to be held Wednesday, Sept. 13. Click here for session descriptions and to register for this free event.

About Quadient, formerly GMC Software

Quadient helps companies deliver meaningful interactions with current and future customers. A Neopost Digital Company, the Quadient portfolio of technology enables organizations to create better experiences for their customers through timely, optimized, contextual, highly individualized, and accurate communications for all channels. Our solutions bring together and activate the entire organization in the name of customer experience, through better collaboration and visibility into the customer journey. Quadient supports thousands of clients and partners worldwide in the financial services, insurance and service provider industries in their quest to achieve customer experience excellence via mobile, digital, social media and print technologies.