SmartBear Announces Inaugural User Conference, SmartBear Connect 2017 – September 12-13 – Boston

SmartBear Software, the leader in software quality tools for teams, today announced its first user conference, SmartBear Connect 2017, taking place on Tuesday, September 12 to Wednesday, September 13, 2017 in Boston.

The conference will bring together SmartBear's open source communities, Swagger and SoapUI, with users of its commercial products including TestComplete, Ready! API, CrossBrowserTesting and AlertSite. With the convergence of the company's testing, development and technology communities, SmartBear Connect will cover best practices for ensuring quality at every stage of the software lifecycle.

In addition to best practices, the two-day conference will feature customer success stories and product roadmap sessions. Day one will consist of live, interactive product training classes and day two will highlight unique insights from SmartBear customers and industry experts on software testing, performance and the API economy.

"Our users are building quality applications at faster speeds than ever before and I'm excited for them to meet and collaborate at SmartBear Connect," said Justin Teague, CEO of SmartBear.

The call for speakers is now open through May 23, 2017. SmartBear encourages customers to submit abstracts and share their story. In addition, registration is also open with a special early-bird rate.

SmartBear Connect 2017 Details Date: September 12-13, 2017 Location: Boston Marriott Newton Speaker Submission: https://smartbear.com/connect-2017/speaker-submission/ Registration: https://smartbear.com/connect-2017/

About SmartBear Software Supporting more than five million software professionals and over 20,000 companies in 194 countries, SmartBear is the leader in software quality tools for teams. The company's products help deliver the highest quality and best performing software possible while helping teams ship code at nearly impossible velocities. With products for API testing, UI testing, code review and performance monitoring across mobile, web and desktop applications, SmartBear equips every development, testing and operations team member with the tools to ensure quality at every stage of the software cycle. For more information, visit: http://smartbear.com, or for the SmartBear community, go to: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Google+.

All trademarks recognized.