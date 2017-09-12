NTT Com Launches Enterprise Cloud WebRTC Platform Globally

NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), the ICT solutions and international communications business within the NTT Group (TOKYO 9432), announced today the global launch of its Enterprise Cloud WebRTC Platform (ECL WebRTC), a service enabling the same day deployment of online real time communication functions such as voice & video communications and data transmission capabilities on smartphones, tablets and web applications.

The ECL WebRTC platform offers the following benefits:

Background

ECL WebRTC is an NTT Com service that operates servers required for the use of Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) capabilities, the standardized technology to realize real-time communication, and that provides software development kit (SDK). WebRTC is a technology that allows web browsers and iOS, Android or IoT devices to send and receive real-time media, demand for which has been driven by the increase in remote working, teleconferencing and distance learning, as well as the growth of online call centers and online translation. In 2013 NTT Com launched SkyWay, Japan's first WebRTC platform, now used by approximately 5,000 developers, 8,000 applications and 300,000 users. To meet the evolving needs of the marketplace, NTT Com has now launched ECL WebRTC, a fully-fledged commercial service based on the technologies used in SkyWay.

Enterprise Cloud WebRTC Platform Official Site https://webrtc.ecl.ntt.com/en/

NTT Communications to Release Trial of SkyWay WebRTC Platform with TURN Feature (press release on January 27, 2015): http://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2015/20150127.html

NTT Communications Offers World's 1st Speech-Recognition API for Multiple Browsers at No Charge (press release on July 28, 2015): http://www.ntt.com/en/about-us/press-releases/news/article/2015/20150728.html

Appendix

Pricing plans

Item

Free of charge for up to one million events, 100,000 JPY thereafter

* The basic fee will be charged for each tenant. Customers can make more than one API key for WebRTC in each tenant.