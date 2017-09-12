NewVoiceMedia Recognized as one of Britain’s Fastest Growing Tech Firms by the Sunday Times

NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has been recognized in the Sunday Times Hiscox Tech Track 100, reflecting its rapid international expansion and commitment to driving innovation.

NewVoiceMedia secured position 82 in the 17th annual league table, which ranks Britain's private technology, media and telecoms companies with the fastest-growing sales. Published on September 10, the 100 businesses identified grew their sales on average over the last three by a record of 99 percent a year to a total of £2.9bn.

"We are honored to be included in this prestigious list of Britain's fastest growing tech companies," commented Jonathan Gale, CEO of NewVoiceMedia. "Our global pure cloud contact center and inside sales platform with its market-leading CRM integration capabilities is transforming the customer service experience and sales performance of organizations worldwide. Together with our market position, momentum, and a multi-billion dollar market opportunity, we are extremely well positioned as we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory while helping our global customer base grow their businesses with improved efficiency."

This accolade is the latest milestone in NewVoiceMedia's continued international rapid growth and success, closely following its position in the Forbes 2017 Cloud 100, the publication's annual list of top 100 private cloud companies in the world. The company's ContactWorld solution is an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

Steve Langan, CEO of Hiscox Insurance Company, the title sponsor of the league table, said, "Congratulations to all of the companies on the Sunday Times Tech Track 100. Their courage is laudable; rapid growth and continual innovation takes grit. We are extremely proud to be associated with such an impressive list."

