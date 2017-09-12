Harris Corporation Tactical Radio Capability Combines Secure Interoperability and Independence for Joint and Individual Missions

Harris Stand N5 120 USA Pavilion Harris Corporation (NYSE HRS) has launched a new Suite B security capability for its Falcon IIIÂ Â AN PRC 117G multiband manpack radio an industry first that combines secure interoperability and key independence to enable U.S. and NATO forces to communicate in joint or individual missions.

The Suite B encryption allows users to switch between U.S./NATO and independent networks on a single radio - removing the need to maintain two separate radio systems. This enables the elimination of duplicate maintenance, training, user support and logistics activities - freeing up capital for other military expenditures. Suite B security can also be integrated with additional waveforms to address new battlefield challenges as they arise.

"This secure capability allows our NATO partners to use the 117G to its fullest extent in battlefield scenarios that require multi-mission capabilities, while still maintaining independent communications capability for their own training and operations," said Chris Young, president, Harris Communication Systems.

