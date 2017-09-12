Supernet Selects LeoSat for High-Speed Data Network

LeoSat Enterprises, which is launching a constellation of up to 108 low earth orbit communications satellites, has entered into a strategic agreement with Supernet, Pakistan's leading satellite network service provider and systems integrator, specializing in end to end satellite based GSM backhaul and enterprise networks.

Through this agreement, LeoSat will provide Supernet with over 3 Gbps of capacity on its unique low earth orbit (LEO) network infrastructure. LeoSat's network combines the speed of fiber with the ubiquity of satellite ideal for cellular and enterprise networks, enabling Supernet to offer a full portfolio of local to global integrated communications solutions to facilitate the key business processes of corporate, SME and individual customers.

As cellular protocols become more and more sophisticated and cellular use accelerates, there is an ever- increasing need to transport cellular signals for long distances, at high speeds, in high volume and native form. For existing and emerging market telecom operators, LeoSat offers significant advantages as its latency, timing and transport are in compliance with the network standards of the newer 4G, 5G and LTE cellular systems.

LeoSat's system with lower latency and stronger end-to-end security compared to traditional satellite and terrestrial solutions used today is achieved through a unique architecture utilizing inter-satellite laser links, creating an optical backbone in space with fiber-like symmetry at gigabit per second speeds. It also provides unprecedented security as the data is encrypted from end-to-end across the network, with no terrestrial touch points.

LeoSat's Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald van der Breggen, said: "We are delighted that Supernet, an established and highly respected provider of communications services has chosen LeoSat to take its infrastructure to the next level, ensuring its leading position in the data communications industry of Pakistan and South Asia. The LeoSat constellation offers a completely new dimension in terms of connectivity and we are already seeing a high level of interest from a number of key markets such as, enterprise, finance, government and energy."

Shams Arfeen, CEO of Supernet said "Leosat represents the next major step in the evolution of satellite communications networks. With access to LeoSat's innovative infrastructure, customers across a wide array of verticals will be able to use a game-changing service which redefines satellite connectivity in terms of capacity, latency, security, efficiency and coverage."

LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space, a company with unmatched expertise in designing and manufacturing LEO satellites, to finalize the manufacturing plan, paving the way for the production and deployment of the entire constellation. ENDS

NOTE TO EDITORS: LeoSat will be at the World Satellite Business Week event in Paris from 11th-14th September. To arrange an interview, please contact Melanie Dickie. Email: melanie@leosat.com

About LeoSat Enterprises

LeoSat Enterprises was established to leverage the latest developments in satellite communications technologies to develop and launch a new low-earth-orbit satellite constellation which will provide the first commercially available, business grade, extremely high-speed and secure data service worldwide.

With up to 108 low-earth-orbit communications satellites in the constellation LeoSat is the first company to have all the High Throughput Satellites (HTS) in the constellation interconnected through laser links, creating an optical backbone in space which is about 1.5 times faster than terrestrial fiber backbones and without the need for any terrestrial touchpoints. This unique set of features enables LeoSat to provide instant infrastructure from anywhere to everywhere which is fast, secure and reliable.

Based in Washington DC, LeoSat is currently working with Thales Alenia Space for the low-earth-orbit constellation of Ka-band communications satellites. Once operational, the constellation will provide high-speed, low-latency and highly secure communications and bandwidth for business operations in the telecom backhaul, Energy, Maritime, Government and international business markets. Launch of the constellation is expected in 2019. www.leosat.com

About Supernet

Supernet Limited, Pakistan's leading satellite network service provider and systems integrator, specializes in providing end to end satellite based GSM backhaul networks. Supernet products and services also include a broad spectrum of Wide Area Network (WAN) and Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) solutions based on satellite, fiber optics, microwave radio and internet. For more information please visit www.super.net.pk