Novatel Wireless and Keysight Technologies Demonstrate 1.2 Gbps Throughput on Next-Generation MiFi Mobile Hotspot at Mobile World Congress Americas

Novatel Wireless, Inc. an Inseego Corp. company (Nasdaq INSG) and leading provider of mobile broadband and connected solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. today announced the successful demonstration of 1.2 Gbps downlink throughput on Novatel Wireless' next generation MiFi, an industry first Cat 18 LTE mobile hotspot, at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco.

"Novatel Wireless has a proven history of commercializing industry firsts. From the first 1G cradle modems for early handhelds, to 2G/3G PC cards with embedded antennas, followed by the invention of MiFi mobile hotspots, and the first LTE-U capable USB modem, it is in our DNA to embrace the challenges that come with introducing the latest advanced technologies and developing products that operate on the latest wireless standards," said Stephen Sek, CTO for Novatel Wireless. "As mobile broadband technologies are advancing in both speed and complexity, breaking through the true Gigabit barrier is a milestone worth noting. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have achieved the 1.2 Gbps milestone in the development of our next-generation MiFi platform."

"This is an important milestone on our path to 5G and we are excited for this new platform to launch commercially. We have secured a commitment with a Tier 1 North American service provider for launch in 2018, and we are in the process of securing additional commitments from other major providers around the globe," noted Steve Linke, VP of Worldwide Sales for Novatel Wireless.

Using Keysight's UXM E7515A Wireless Test Sets configured for three Component Carriers of 20 MHz, 256 QAM and 4x4 MIMO, the demonstration of 1.2 Gbps downlink data throughput at the physical layer shows that the maximum throughput possible with Cat 18 can be achieved with Novatel Wireless' design.

"Enabling partners like Novatel Wireless to address the challenges that come with developing leading-edge technology so that they can be successful in their business is what motivates us. Time to market and device performance are key elements for our customers and for Keysight. Both in LTE Advanced Pro as well as in 5G, Keysight is showing that technical leadership combined with technical expertise, enables market leaders to succeed," said Kailash Narayanan, Keysight Technologies Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Device and Operators.

Visit us at Mobile World Congress Americas in booth 1246 in the North Hall, September 12-14.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq:INSG) is a leading global provider of MiFi®-branded intelligent wireless solutions for the worldwide mobile communications market and software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). The Company sells its telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including its fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms. Inseego North America (formerly Feeney Wireless) also sells business connectivity solutions and device management. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California. www.inseego.com Twitter @inseego

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a leading technology company that helps its engineering, enterprise and service provider customers optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost. Keysight's solutions go where the electronic signal goes, from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $2.9B in fiscal year 2016. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. These factors include risks relating to technological changes, new product introductions, continued acceptance of Inseego products and dependence on intellectual property rights. These factors, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, are discussed in more detail in Inseego's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov) and other regulatory agencies.

©2017. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.