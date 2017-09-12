Verizon and Ericsson Showcase Technology Milestones and Use Cases Demonstrating Continued Industry Leadership in LTE, Path to 5G at 2017 Mobile World Congress Americas

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â At Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 this week, Verizon and Ericsson will showcase technology milestones and use cases demonstrating continued industry leadership as LTE evolves, paving the way to 5G.

Experts from both Ericsson and Verizon will be on hand to personally walk visitors through the innovative demonstrations.

The joint Verizon and Ericsson demonstrations will include:

Three Industry Milestones in One Month

"Verizon has led the charge in deploying the latest technologies and harnessing unlicensed spectrum with our pioneering work on LTE-U/LAA and 3.5 GHz-putting us in a great position to continue providing the best network experience and to further extend our lead through 4G LTE Advanced features," said Nicola Palmer , Verizon Wireless chief network officer.

These latest technologies are part of the evolution of LTE, using LTE Advanced features, enhancing capacity and speed on the Verizon 4G LTE network. Verizon, Ericsson and Qualcomm have used these latest technologies to hit three industry firsts/milestones just last month:

