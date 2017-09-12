Telit Testing LTE Cat NB1 Modules for T-Mobile's Narrowband IoT Network

LONDON , Sept.Â Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced testing is already underway for Cat NB1 modules on T Mobile's Narrowband IoT network, which is expected to launch nationwide by mid 2018. Narrowband IoT is a highly efficient form of spectrum and the globally preferred standard due to its many benefits like extended battery life, the ability to support massive scale and cost savings for customers.

Telit's xE910 NB-IoT modules, which include variants in its popular xE910 form factor family, are expected to be certified and available in early 2018. For more information on Telit Cat-NB modules visit: www.telit.com/nbiot.

"Commercial LTE Cat-NB1 service will help meet customer demand for a large number of use cases needing very low data traffic while requiring longevity, long battery life and support to massive IoT deployments like wide-area sensor networks and utility meters," said Sandro Spanghero, Senior Vice President Global Product Management, Telit. "With our new modules supported by T-Mobile's expected NB-IoT IoT network, the thriving U.S. market will have all the ingredients to successfully launch cost and power sensitive products and services or to upgrade existing ones."

Telit offers device makers a robust, future-proof portfolio of modules and IoT solutions. With certified modules on T-Mobile's network, customers can access technology options that provide improved reliability and longer lifecycles for new products, as well as upgrades from 2G network technologies.

With the Telit design once, use anywhere philosophy, customers can plan for future upgrades with little to no impact on integration costs and development time.

Key module features:

For more information on T-Mobile's IoT solutions, visit: http://iot.t-mobile.com.

About Telit

Telit (AIM: TCM), is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement. The company offers the industry's broadest portfolio of integrated products and services for end-to-end IoT deployments - including cellular communication modules in all technologies, GNSS, Wi-Fi, short-to-long range wireless modules, IoT connectivity plans and IoT platform services. Through the IoT Portal, Telit makes IoT onboarding easy, reduces risk, time to market, complexity and costs for asset tracking, remote monitoring and control, telematics, industrial automation and others, across many industries and vertical markets worldwide.

