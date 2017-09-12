AT&T Pledges an Additional $1.4 Million to Hurricane Relief with New Matching Donation

DALLAS , Sept. AT&T is donating another $1.4 million to hurricane relief, which includes a $1 million matching donation to Team Rubicon, $150,000 to Telecoms Sans Frontieres, a group that is working to reestablish connectivity for emergency responders and communities in the Caribbean , and $250,000 to local charities in states impacted by Irma.Â Â We will work with state officials to direct the $250,000 donations where they can be most beneficial.

"During disasters, our communities need rapid response, and they also need sustained recovery," said Charlene Lake , AT&T chief sustainability officer. "The devastation wrought by disasters like Hurricanes Irma and Harvey require a long-term effort to rebuild. Team Rubicon and its cadre of high-skilled, mostly veteran volunteers are the best-of-the-best. We're proud to stand with them."

AT&T will match each dollar donated to Team Rubicon through the text-to-donate program, no matter which wireless carrier you use, up to $1 million . By texting RUBICON to 80077, $10 will be donated by the customer to Team Rubicon (TR), a veteran-led disaster response organization, and then matched by AT&T.**

These contributions will fund immediate and ongoing support in communities impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and other cities to be announced in the future. TR's crisis units consist of skilled volunteers, many of whom are veterans, ready to deploy when disaster strikes and in the ongoing recovery of communities.

"Disasters are not one-day events. We're grateful AT&T is joining us in our goal to be ready to serve our communities at any moment, anywhere," said Jake Wood , Team Rubicon co-founder and CEO. "AT&T's support will not only help the communities suffering now, but will also help us deploy in more locations with even more efficiency in the years to come."

To learn more about AT&T's response to Hurricane Irma, click here.

In response to Hurricane Harvey, AT&T previously contributed $100,000 to the Greater Houston Community Fund, $100,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund and $50,000 to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation in South Texas . To learn more about AT&T's response to Hurricane Harvey, click here.

** Charges will appear on your wireless bill, or be deducted from your prepaid balance. All purchases must be authorized by account holder. Must be 18 years of age or have parental permission to participate. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to 90999 to STOP. Text HELP to 90999 for HELP. Full Terms and privacy policy: https://mgive.org/terms-of-service.aspx.

About Team Rubicon Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Team Rubicon is a nonprofit organization offering veterans a chance to continue their service by helping and empowering those afflicted by disasters, and also themselves. Programs and services are made possible by the support of individual donors, corporate partners, and the dedication of volunteers across the country. To join or support Team Rubicon's mission, visit www.TeamRubiconUSA.org.

About Philanthropy & Social Innovation at AT&T AT&T Inc. is committed to advancing education, strengthening communities and improving lives. Through its community initiatives, AT&T has a long history of investing in projects that create learning opportunities; promote academic and economic achievement; or address community needs. The company's signature philanthropic initiative, AT&T Aspire, drives innovation in education to promote student success in school and beyond. With a financial commitment of $400 million since 2008, AT&T is leveraging technology, relationships and social innovation to help all students make their biggest dreams a reality.

*About AT&T AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-pledges-an-additional-14-million-to-hurricane-relief-with-new-matching-donation-300517162.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com