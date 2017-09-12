Katalyst CEO to Share Stage with Samsung, uBREAKiFix and iQmetrix at MWCA

Katalyst announced today its participation in Mobile World Congress Americas, taking place Sept. 12 14 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Company founder and CEO Tate Fisher will be speaking on a panel with industry leaders such as Samsung and uBREAKiFix to discuss roadblocks to servicing the post sales consumer in a roundtable titled "Q4 In it to Win it!" at 11 a.m.

In today's third party market, it takes passion, persistence and innovation to be successful. Panelists will discuss how today's winners in the wireless aftermarket have to navigate the rapidly changing service-based industry to find lasting success. Audience members will have an opportunity to engage with the panel on the pain points to conquer, and a shared vision for the future you won't want to miss.

Moderated by Jeremy Willis, Director of Strategic Partnerships for AGiRepair, panelists include:

"I'm honored to be a part of this panel featuring industry leaders at the 2017 Mobile World Congress Americas," said Fisher. "We will be discussing current issues with the post sales solution market, and sharing some real world experience that will demonstrate the importance of driving forward, and raising the bar while developing vision for tomorrow."

With more than 20 years' experience in mobile and consumer electronics retail, Fisher has seen the rise and fall of several industries, and thousands of products and product categories. As the founder and CEO of Katalyst, Fisher has spent the last decade helping retailers build stores and strategies that efficiently adapt and evolve to new marketplace demands.

About Katalyst

Katalyst is a one-stop solution for display innovation. The company completes projects that span from the complete development of retail brands, to a single prototype display. From initial concept to the last bolt of an installation, Katalyst delivers on every single stage of a project, generating solutions specific to your timeline and investment dollars. For more information, visit: http://katalystgroupinc.com/.