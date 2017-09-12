Navigant Research Names Nokia Leading Low Power Wide Area Networking Provider for Power Utilities

A new Leaderboard Report from Navigant Research examines the strategy and execution of 15 leading low power wide area (LPWA) network equipment and service providers targeting the electric utility vertical. Of the providers assessed, global telecom solutions and service company Nokia emerged as a leader.

LPWA technologies make up a relatively newer set of communications protocols designed to fulfill the promise of the Internet of Things (IoT). Many equipment vendors and service providers are promoting these new technologies to power utilities. As a result of their relatively lower cost, utilities today are able to imagine a time when visibility throughout the distribution grid is ubiquitous-enabling applications such as widespread asset monitoring, distribution automation (DA), distributed generation integration, and even smart metering-at an economically feasible price. Click to tweet: According to a new Leaderboard report from @NavigantRSRCH, in terms of strategy and execution, Nokia is the leading power utility LPWA networking vendor.

"There are numerous LPWA technologies available today, and still more emerging, for IoT applications including power utility use cases," says Richelle Elberg, principal research analyst with Navigant Research. "Nokia is not only supporting several of these standards, which will allow it to provide the best option for various use cases, it also enjoys strong utility relationships, which should pave the way for its successful entrée in the space."

Vendors and service providers that offer LPWA solutions as part of a broader portfolio of utility networking technologies are likely to have an advantage in the market, according to the report. Those looking to advance in the market should embrace a broad vision and work to grow their project volumes and global focus.

The report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Power Utility Low Power Wide Area Networking Vendors, evaluates 15 vendors and service providers offering LPWA solutions relevant to electric utilities. These players are rated on 11 criteria: vision; go-to market strategy; partners; technology; geographic reach; sales, marketing, and distribution; product performance; product quality and reliability; product portfolio; pricing; and staying power. Using Navigant Research's proprietary Leaderboard methodology, vendors are profiled, rated, and ranked with the goal of providing an objective assessment of their relative strengths and weaknesses in the global utility LPWA market. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.

About Navigant Research

Navigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of the Energy Technologies, Utility Transformations, Transportation Efficiencies, and Buildings Innovations sectors. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.

About Navigant

Navigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy, and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Navigant Research Leaderboard: Power Utility Low Power Wide Area Networking Vendors, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research's current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.