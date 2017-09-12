AdaptiveMobile Launches SIGIL, the World’s First Global Signalling Intelligence and Security Analytics Service

AdaptiveMobile, the world leader in mobile network security, today publicly launched SIGIL, the world's first global signalling intelligence and analytics cloud service. Through application of advanced machine learning algorithms on suspicious signalling data, the Company's new service offering will enable mobile operators worldwide to maximise the effectiveness of existing defences against signalling attacks from sophisticated adversaries.

Research by AdaptiveMobile has revealed increasing levels of sophistication in attacks hitting mobile networks. While operators are implementing industry-recommended defences to protect critical communications infrastructure, attackers are adapting and signalling infrastructure continues to be compromised.

SIGIL is a security service that can be layered on top of any SS7 firewall to benefit from an AdaptiveMobile-led community effort to best protect subscribers. Its proprietary algorithms were built on the pioneering signalling research conducted by the Company's world-leading Threat Intelligence Unit.

"Operators are deploying 1st-generation SS7 Firewalls from multiple vendors; however, making sense of the results is a significant challenge for operator's security teams," said Brian Collins, AdaptiveMobile's CEO. Highlighting the significance of this innovation, he continued: "…with the ability to benefit from cutting-edge, self-learning algorithms and a community-approach to signalling intelligence, operators can block sources of previously unrecognised attacks on the network, and are well positioned to dramatically improve protection for VIPs and critical network assets. This is a significant step for the mobile industry."

AdaptiveMobile is strengthening its position as a leader in mobile network security, continuously discovering and responding to new signalling threats. Currently deployed across five continents, the Company is providing security leadership and expertise based on the very latest detection technologies. SIGIL is available for AdaptiveMobile's industry-leading Signalling Protection product, as well as 3rd- party firewalls.

