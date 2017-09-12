Ixia Survey Finds 96 Percent of Large Technology Companies WorldWide Plan to Leverage 5G in the Near Future

Ixia, a Keysight Business and leading provider of network testing, visibility, and security solutions, today announced research findings underlining rapid 5G adoption across the globe. The survey reveals that 96 percent of large technology companies plan to leverage 5G and that 83 percent will have 5G solutions deployed within the next 24 months. The survey, commissioned by Ixia and conducted by Dimensional Research, polled nearly 300 senior level executives at enterprises and service providers worldwide with over 1,000 employees about their 5G technology adoption plans.

Nearly every company surveyed plans to adopt 5G, with two out of three respondents evaluating 5G over the next year. Over a third (34 percent) of the organizations plan to release 5G technologies over the next 12 months if they have not done so yet.

Key findings include:

"Many industry analysts talk about 5G as if it is far in the future, but this study shows what we are seeing within Ixia, that 5G rollout and adoption is ramping much quicker than predictions," said Kalyan Sundhar, Vice President, Mobility and Virtualization Products at Ixia. "5G testing tools can help organizations make 5G a success even before all of the standards are finalized. Developers can ensure their networks and applications are ready to take advantage of the speed and increased device connectivity promised by 5G."

The survey also revealed why organizations want 5G. They are seeking speed, flexibility, and reliability resulting from 5G advancements. Over 45 percent of organizations are driven by first-to-market pressures to secure and satisfy customers, but they state that a lack of resources, expertise, and standards are hindering their developments, leading to nearly half of those surveyed to state they are not ready.

