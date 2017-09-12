Fragmented IoT Ecosystems Are Destined for Connectivity, Interoperability and Security Problems

The often overlooked need to adopt broad Internet of Things (IoT) interoperability and connectivity standards will be highlighted by iconectiv CTO Chris Drake at the debut of GSMA's Mobile World Congress Americas conference in San Francisco, CA, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. As the authoritative partner of the global communications industry, connecting more than two billion people every day, iconectiv has extensive experience in the crucial role that authentication protocols for devices and apps play in securing digital ecosystems.

Intended as a call to action for device and application vendors, system integrators, network operators and service providers, Drake's presentation comes at a crossroads in the development of machine-to-machine communications. SmartAmerica estimates city governments alone will invest approximately $41 trillion over the next 20 years to upgrade existing infrastructures in order to benefit from the IoT. This costly and monumental endeavor leaves industrial, utility, enterprise and government leaders pondering how best to advance IoT and smart city implementations around the world.

"This is a crucial stage for IoT implementations, when the foundation for long lasting IoT infrastructure and interoperability will be set. The decisions we make today will define the way the world connects and communicates for generations ahead," said Drake.

With recent estimates putting the number of IoT connected devices at 22 billion by 2020, the task at hand for device and application vendors and smart city planners is staggering. Additionally, each new device and application entering the IoT brings unique connectivity and security intricacies that are vital to ensuring ecosystem integrity. One key step to address this issue advised by Drake is a shift from current proprietary technical implementations and manual, if not weak, application of device enrollment security toward scalable and consistent standards-based architectures.

Initial IoT developments focused on individual devices and single-purpose applications, and lacked a cohesive or truly interoperable infrastructure and security. This resulted in a fragmented ecosystem that does not offer the functionality and security that consumers and businesses will expect. Drake's presentation will offer developers a roadmap to build collaborative devices and applications where trust essential to interoperability can be managed at scale in the IoT.

In addition to his prominent role at iconectiv, Chris Drake serves on the board and executive committee of the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) and the board of directors for the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA). He will speak on this topic on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 9 a.m.

[Suggested Tweet] .@iconectiv to discuss #IoT #connectivity #devices and #security @GSMA #Mobile World Congress Americas #telecom #SF event

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices and applications for more than two billion people every day. Working closely with private, government and non-governmental organizations, iconectiv has intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities of creating, operating and securing the telecommunications infrastructure for service providers, governments and enterprises. iconectiv provides network and operations management, numbering, registry, messaging, and fraud and identity solutions to more than 1,200 customers globally.

A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.