SOURCENEXT helps Global Developers Monetize their Android Apps through Mobile Carrier Subscription-Based App Program

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. SOURCENEXT (TYO 4344), Japan's largest software publisher and distributor, will be showcasing its mobile carrier program at Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 in San Francisco at booth W.624. SOURCENEXT localizes non Japanese apps and helps monetize them through the three largest Japanese mobile carriers au by KDDI, NTT docomo, and SoftBank. SOURCENEXT gives non Japanese Android app developers access to these carriers' market leading app store subscription services, which utilize a different app purchasing model from many other parts of the world, including the United States . These monthly "all you can eat" subscription services offered by Japan's largest mobile carriers create an instant sales channel for app developers to reach the Japanese market.

SOURCENEXT helps US and other foreign-based software companies and app developers launch desktop and mobile apps in Japan . Their full-service market penetration program drives ongoing profitability for foreign companies and developers through localization, domestic customer support, marketing, merchandising, distribution, partnerships, and more.

"The major challenge for software and app developers looking to break into the Japanese market is understanding and appealing to an unfamiliar audience. Japanese consumers rely on their mobile service providers to help them discover new apps, and they trust these service providers to curate relevant and interesting content," said Noriyuki Matsuda , CEO and founder of SOURCENEXT. "Our mobile carrier partnership program takes the guess work out of finding profitability in this market by optimizing the Japanese subscription services and using our trusted relationships to shorten the distance from market introduction to profitability."

Asian mobile users spend on average $.20 more than the global average of $.50 monthly in-app purchases per user, making Japan one of the largest and most profitable app markets in the world. By connecting new app developers with Japan's three leading mobile carriers, which collectively equate to $1 billion annually, SOURCENEXT helps developers navigate this key market and generate revenue share.

For more information on how you can get involved in the SOURCENEXT mobile carrier program visit booth W.624 at Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 or go to http://www.sourcenext.com/us/apps/.

About SOURCENEXT SOURCENEXT (TYO:4344), Japan's largest software publisher and distributor, works with companies based in the U.S. and other countries to bring their successful desktop software and mobile apps to Japanese audiences. Building on over 20 years of software publishing experience in Japan , and a library of more than 745 titles including PC software and smartphone applications, SOURCENEXT leverages brand trust, top retailer relationships, and an extensive distribution network to offer a unique, full-service market penetration program to help global developers grow market share for sustained profitability. Companies like Bitdefender, Evernote, MAGIX Software GmbH, Rosetta Stone Ltd., Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment and more, have built successful businesses in Japan by choosing SOURCENEXT as a partner. For more, visit www.sourcenext.com/us/.

CONTACT: Sarah Lunny , Resound Marketing for SOURCENEXT, Sarah@ResoundMarketing.com, +1 (609) 279-0050 x121

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sourcenext-helps-global-developers-monetize-their-android-apps-through-mobile-carrier-subscription-based-app-program-300516823.html

SOURCE SOURCENEXT

http://www.sourcenext.com/us