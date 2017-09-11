AT&T Announces Cloud-enabled IoT Asset Management Solution for Rapid Deployment of Asset Tracking and Monitoring Needs

DALLAS , Sept.Â AT&T announced a new IoT solution, called AT&T Asset Management Operations Center for quick deployment of asset monitoring and management solutions in the Cloud. The solution will run on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, and will use several Microsoft enterprise components, such as Azure Cosmos DB and Microsoft Power BI, to give business customers a more streamlined way to track, monitor and manage their deployed IoT assets.

AT&T is committed to delivering a highly-secure, on-demand, flexible network platform that serves business needs in an integrated approach. AT&T Asset Management - Operations Center enables a single IoT application, which supports multiple devices, communication protocols, networks and cloud environments. It comes with a built-in dashboard that lets customers tailor data visualization or use APIs to integrate it into existing enterprise systems. The solution supports a plug and play environment for configuring devices, sensors on device, grouping of assets by location and type, rules for alerts and reporting.

Operations Center is designed for the future. It's easy to add new devices, mix modes and support multiple asset monitoring use cases-today and tomorrow. It also provides customers flexibility. It can be a standalone solution or integrated with existing applications.

AT&T will initially work with Microsoft to bring Operations Center to market. The solution takes advantage of AT&T IoT Platform Services (Flow) and the Azure cloud platform, providing global scale and high availability. The solution will initially be deployed using AT&T Global SIM on LTE and LTE-M networks and, in the future, will be available through AT&T multi-network connectivity using other network modes like satellite and WiFi. AT&T Control Center will be used for SIM management, provisioning and activation. It helps customers speed time to market, run operations more efficiently and manage connected IoT device initiatives.

"AT&T is committed to giving our enterprise customers the tools, platforms and the connectivity they need to more securely manage their IoT assets wherever they're deployed," said Chris Penrose , President, IoT Solutions, AT&T. "AT&T and Microsoft have a long-standing relationship, and we're pleased to once again team with them through the new AT&T Asset Management-Operations Center to deliver a flexible solution to help address our customers' current and future IoT needs."

Michael Angiulo , Corporate Vice President, ISV and SI, Microsoft Corp. said, "We're excited to collaborate with AT&T to give our joint enterprise customers more control of their deployed IoT assets by utilizing Azure cloud services. Together, our combined technologies can help customers quickly deploy innovative solutions that can improve their day-to-day operations."

AT&T Asset Management - Operations Center is the first in a series of multi-market, multi-cloud reference solutions built on AT&T IoT Platform (Flow) for IoT to help speed enterprise customers' time to market. It will be available to beta customers later this year.

Be sure to check out AT&T's booth at Mobile World Congress Americas, September 12-14 , to learn more about how we are shaping the future through IoT innovation.

*About AT&T

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) helps millions around the globe connect with leading entertainment, business, mobile and high speed internet services. We offer the nation's best data network** and the best global coverage of any U.S. wireless provider. We're one of the world's largest providers of pay TV. We have TV customers in the U.S. and 11 Latin American countries. Nearly 3.5 million companies, from small to large businesses around the globe, turn to AT&T for our highly secure smart solutions.

AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information about AT&T products and services is available at about.att.com. Follow our news on Twitter at @ATT, on Facebook at facebook.com/att and on YouTube at youtube.com/att.

Â© 2017 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

**Claim based on the Nielsen Certified Data Network Score. Score includes data reported by wireless consumers in the Nielsen Mobile Insights survey, network measurements from Nielsen Mobile Performance and Nielsen Drive Test Benchmarks for Q1 + Q2 2017 across 121 markets.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-announces-cloud-enabled-iot-asset-management-solution-for-rapid-deployment-of-asset-tracking-and-monitoring-needs-300516996.html

SOURCE AT&T Inc.

http://www.att.com