Cloud Distributor intY Boosts US Presence

intY, the global cloud distributor, has today unveiled dynamic plans to triple its US partner network over the next 12 months, supporting an aggressive growth strategy designed to increase the company's presence in the US market.

intY has had a presence in the US for six years and benefits from an extensive network of partnerships with industry leaders including Microsoft, Symantec, Acronis and BitTitan. All of these services can be accessed via its award winning self-service portal CASCADE.

The CASCADE cloud marketplace enables partners to browse, order and manage services on behalf of their customers 24/7/365. This allows resellers, application developers and service providers to work in collaboration, creating integrated bundles straight to the point-of-sale in order to deliver an integrated one touch provisioning, billing and management solution.

As part of this growth strategy the firm will expand from its current base in Seattle to a brand-new operation in Utah. This move will allow intY to significantly strengthen both its sales, marketing and support capabilities, affording it the necessary infrastructure to onboard new partners and resellers in the most effective manner possible. Geographically, this enhanced capacity will also allow the business to access the wider US market, as opposed to the current north-west region which has been intY's primary focus for the past six years.

Craig Joseph, Chief Operating Officer at intY has stated that this expansion reinforces the importance of the US market to the future growth plans of the business:

"The US has, and will always remain, a critical market for us at intY. For over six years we have been building our presence in the north-west providing our resellers with access to the most cutting-edge cloud solutions from leading businesses. We recognize the demand that now exists for competent cloud services and that is why we are expanding our operation.

"The relocation will also allow us to install the necessary marketing, sales and support infrastructure needed to dramatically scale our business to all regions within the country. Additionally, this will also provide us with a clear roadmap to meet our aggressive growth targets, which is to triple our partner network over the next 12 months."

Joseph elaborates further to say that the US expansion won't just benefit the business and its customers locally, but also globally too:

"The increasing availability of cloud is breaking down barriers meaning resellers are needing to support relationships within several territories including the US, UK and mainland Europe. Typically, managing this geographical spread of customers requires multiple service agreements, but because we have relationships in place amongst all three regions, this pain-point is instantly removed. It means our US resellers can serve customers in those regions through a single relationship back to intY. We will also be looking to expand this in the future to include the Middle-East & Africa (MEA)."

Details of this global expansion will be explored further at the upcoming intY Cloud Fest conference, which is designed to offer resellers a first-hand insight into the intY reseller network, providing an opportunity to engage with leading industry names including Microsoft, Symantec and Acronis. Taking place on Wednesday 27th September, in London, details of this can be found here: https://www.intycloudfest.com/

