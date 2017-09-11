Comtech Showcasing Location and Messaging Solutions for the Mobile and IoT Ecosystems during Mobile World Congress Americas 2017

MELVILLE, N.Y. & Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable communication technology, today announced that the Company will be showcasing its extensive suite of location and messaging wireless technology solutions at Mobile World Congress Americas in the North Hall, Stand N.1176, September 12 14, 2017 in the Moscone Center, San Francisco.

Recognized by ABI Research as the global leader in precise LBS infrastructure, Comtech processes more than 9.5 billion location-based services (LBS) transactions monthly and one of the largest global footprints for any location provider. In addition, Comtech is a global leader in messaging technology. Comtech experts will be on-site to discuss the following:

For more information, visit Comtech's Mobile World Congress Americas virtual press kit: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mobile-world-congress-americas-2017/comtech/

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

