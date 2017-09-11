Aviat Networks Announces First WTM 4000 Deployment with Ducor Telephone Company

MILPITAS, Calif. , Sept.Â Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ AVNW), the leading expert in microwave networking solutions, today announced the first customer shipment and installation of its WTM 4000 all outdoor IP SDN radio with Ducor Telephone Company in California . In addition, the Company announced that it will be demonstrating product capabilities including SDN this week at Mobile World Congress Americas in San Francisco , USA .

With the industry's highest capacity radio WTM 4000, Ducor Telephone Company will deploy gigabit microwave links to support broadband services throughout their territory. In addition to radios, Aviat will supply design, project management, frequency coordination, and installation services.

Because it delivers high capacity in licensed spectrum, WTM 4000 is the ideal solution for carrier class gigabit broadband services.

"We have selected Aviat as our preferred microwave vendor to enable Ducor to provide enhanced broadband services to our customers," says Eric Votaw , president and CEO, Ducor Telephone Company. "Aviat has superior radio performance and broad services capabilities. We believe Aviat's solution will enable us to meet the growing broadband needs of our customers for today and beyond."

"We have received very positive feedback from customers and prospects following the recent launch of WTM 4000," states Michael Pangia , president and CEO, Aviat Networks. "The highest capacity radio on the market, combined with built-in support for SDN and Aviat's extensive services capabilities, means unique and differentiated value for our customers."

