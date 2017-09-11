JB Kendrick Joins Kapsch TrafficCom as Senior Vice President, Sales & Business Development

Kapsch TrafficCom has welcomed JB Kendrick to its North American Sales & Business Development team in the role of Senior Vice President. JB will provide strategic and operational leadership to the Sales & Business Development, Bid Management & Proposal, and Project Estimation teams in order to generate new business and growth for the entire Kapsch solution portfolio in North America.

JB joins Kapsch with over 20 years of experience in successfully leading sales, business development, and other customer-facing and client-support teams. She was previously at Conduent (formerly Xerox and ACS, Inc.), where she oversaw the Electronic Payment Solution Group supporting public sector clients. "We are pleased that JB Kendrick will bring her breadth and depth of experience to Kaspch," said Chris Murray, President of Kapsch TrafficCom North America. "She will fit into and continue to build on our culture of collaboration, partnership and transparency in all of our customer interactions."

The Kapsch TrafficCom team invites anyone interested in learning more to visit the Kapsch TrafficCom booth at the upcoming IBTTA 85th Annual Meeting on September 11, 2017 in Atlanta, GA. Contact Kapsch TrafficCom at ktc.na@kapsch.net to learn more about Kapsch ITS and tolling solutions, or to schedule a private session with the Kapsch TrafficCom team at the IBTTA meeting.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a provider of intelligent transportation systems in the fields of road user charging, traffic management, smart urban mobility, traffic safety and security, and connected cars. As a one-stop solutions provider, Kapsch TrafficCom offers end-to-end solutions covering the entire value creation chain of its customers, from components and design to the implementation and operation of systems. The mobility solutions supplied by Kapsch TrafficCom help make road traffic safer and more reliable, efficient, and comfortable in urban areas and on highways alike while helping to reduce pollution.

Kapsch TrafficCom is an internationally renowned provider of intelligent transportation systems thanks to the many projects it has brought to successful fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. The family-owned company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria and in 2017 celebrated 125 years of successfully developing and implementing new technologies for the benefit of its customers. As part of the Kapsch Group, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 30 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). Kapsch TrafficCom currently has more than 4,800 employees, and generated revenue of approximately EUR 526 million in fiscal year 2015/16.

For more information: www.kapsch.net and www.kapschtraffic.com. Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/kapschnet.