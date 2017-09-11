Kulicke & Soffa to Participate at SEMICON Taiwan 2017

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company"), announced today that it will be exhibiting at the SEMICON Taiwan trade show in Taipei, September 13 through September 15, 2017.

Kulicke & Soffa will introduce its upcoming GEN-S Series of ball bonding solutions and will also showcase several other leading solutions serving the growing Automotive, Industrial and Advanced Packaging markets.

The Company will be demonstrating these products at booth number 540 on level 4 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. (www.kns.com)