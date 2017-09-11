Cohere Technologies Achieves Industry-First Wireless Milestone

Cohere Technologies (www.Cohere Technologies.com), the company behind a new wireless modulation technology called Orthogonal Time Frequency and Space (OTFS ) that implements a 2 dimensional representation of the wireless channel making all wireless transmission under any conditions resilient to channel dynamics, today announced an industry first wireless capacity milestone. In a demonstration in Santa Clara, California, Cohere achieved 1.3Gbps using only 10MHz in a single 90 degree urban cell sector with NLoS. This enables an equivalent 10Gbps with 4 x 20MHz CA per sector or 40Gbps per cell delivering a 10x increase in capacity over existing wireless technologies such as LTE OFDM.

Demand for network capacity continues to rise with new services such as 4k streaming, AR/VR, gaming, smart homes and connected cars. With this significant milestone, Cohere has proven network operators can leverage their existing licensed spectrum, scale their network cost effectively and deliver profitable wireless broadband services everywhere. Cohere's OTFS technology delivers a stable, reliable, predictable and consistent signal everywhere that scales linearly with MIMO and channel bandwidth to deliver a 1000x increase in network capacity.

"With this milestone, Cohere continues its successful track record of demonstrations and trials, completed in cooperation with a broad range of operators around the world," said Shlomo Rakib, Chief Executive Officer at Cohere Technologies.

"A 16 x 16 MIMO configuration with 16 simultaneous streams over the air was demonstrated in a real-world environment, yielding a one-to-one scaling of capacity per antenna to deliver a total of 128 bits/sec/Hz. This is truly unprecedented in the industry, incorporating state-of-the-art signal processing techniques to address channel dynamics. Cohere's unique OTFS modulation unleashes MU-MIMO capacity by taming the channel structure and reducing the complexity of implementation, marking the dawn of a whole new era of applications," said Dr. Ronny Hadani, Chief Technology Officer at Cohere Technologies.

About Cohere

Cohere Technologies is solving the most pressing challenges in wireless communications with its groundbreaking Orthogonal Time Frequency and Space (OTFS) technology. This new patented 2D modulation scheme will revolutionize the industry as it prepares to deliver on the promise of 5G with 100 percent coverage, 10x spectral efficiency and a 50 percent cost savings over existing solutions. OTFS can also enhance traditional modulation schemes with its greater capacity and coverage to make 5G mobility a reality. Carriers around the world have tested OTFS, and the company is developing solutions for fixed wireless access and 5G applications. Founded in 2009, Cohere Technologies is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The Company completed A, B and C financing rounds and is led by a seasoned team of telecom and wireless industry veterans. For more information visit www.Cohere-Technologies.com

