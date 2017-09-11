Kony Announces Partnership With Daon to Deliver Highly Secure Digital Applications With Biometrics-Enabled Authentication

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, today announced a partnership with Daon, a global leader in large scale authentication deployments with significant live production systems in the financial services sector. By collaborating with Daon, Kony will help banks and financial institutions deliver highly secure omni channel apps through advanced biometrics authentication capabilities, including device cryptography and biometric authentication leveraging Daon's IdentityXÂ platform.

Daon is a leading innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions, helping businesses worldwide. Daon's IdentityXÂ® Platform removes friction from the authentication process while providing the highest level of security with inherent multi-factor authentication. This enables businesses to deliver a higher level of security with an improved and enhanced customer experience.

"Eliminating the complexity of creating secure, omni-channel apps is a key focus at Kony," said Bill Bodin, chief technology officer, Kony, Inc. "Daon brings vast experience in the biometrics authentication field, and we're excited to be working with their team to bring these digital capabilities to Kony's best-in-class digital application platform. We believe that by packaging and exposing these complex authentication algorithms as easy-to-use visual widgets available through the Kony Marketplace, we'll in turn accelerate the use and adoption of these advanced features for anyone using our upcoming Kony AppPlatform V8 release to create digitally transforming applications."

"This is a significant partnership for Daon and for the Fintech industry," said Conor White, president of Americas for Daon. "Together with Kony, we are providing developers across a multitude of business sectors with the flexibility to easily incorporate multi-factor authentication into their applications. Biometric authentication gives companies a secure and convenient way for their customers to authenticate using their own identities - i.e. by using their own fingerprint, voice or face, rather than remembering a number of different passwords. Consumers are looking to both simplify and secure their lives and our authentication platform solves this demand."

Kony has been selected to present at Finovate 2017. Bill Bodin will be showcasing Kony's Retail Banking App featuring Daon's Voice Authentication solution at the Finovate Conference on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 1:30pm in New York City.

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a "Leader" and earned the highest score in the current offering category in Mobile Infrastructure Services by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., according to The Forrester Waveâ„¢: Mobile Infrastructure Services, Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

About Daon

Daon, www.daon.com, is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities in multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, insurance, and securing borders and critical infrastructure. Daon's solutions provide our customers with choice, making it easier and safer for people to conduct business online, travel, vote, and so much more. Daon's IdentityXÂ® Platform for mobile biometric authentication removes friction from the authentication process while dramatically reducing fraud to previously unattainable levels. IdentityX allows businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer at any time with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry's leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony's cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA's MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visitÂ www.kony.com. Connect with Kony onÂ Twitter,Â Facebook, andÂ LinkedIn.