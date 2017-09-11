Transition Networks Launches Gigabit Ethernet PoE Media Converters with Small Form-Factor Pluggable Optics

MINNEAPOLIS , Sept. Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of innovative, high value, data network integration solutions, today announced its new family of 10 100 1000 Ethernet small form factor pluggable (SFP) based enterprise class media converters (SGPAT1040 x05) with Power over Ethernet Plus (PoE ). These products are new additions to the recently announced multi port Gigabit Ethernet PoE family of media converters.

The SFP-based media converters connect a 10/100/1000Base-T network to a 100/1000Base-X fiber-optic network. The devices let network administrators easily and affordably support different types of optical network cabling and transmission distances. The SFPs can also be used to support different wavelengths if the fiber connection is going to a coarse- or dense-wavelength division multiplexer.

These devices deliver 30W power on each UTP port, which means they can accommodate devices with higher power requirements such as IP phones, pan-tilt zoom (PTZ) network cameras, and high bandwidth wireless access points (WAPs). In addition, the active link pass through (ALPT) and auto power reset (APR) features make it quick and simple for network administrators to manage link failures and power resets.

In addition to the single-copper / single-SFP converter, there are two additional versions including a three-port version (one copper RJ-45 and two fiber optic ports) supporting 100Base-X, 1000Base-X, or SGMII MSA-compliant SFP modules and a four-port version (two copper and two fiber optic ports) PoE+ SFP media converter. These converters can be used to connect multiple remote systems to a switch or to connect to a switch with redundant fiber links. The dual optical ports can be enabled for redundancy, supporting both revertive and non-revertive operation. The four-port will also work as two independent media converters in one housing to save space.

"Earlier this year we announced the new SGPAT fixed-optics media converters to deliver flexibility in extending network connectivity while also providing PoE+ and network intelligence," said Curt Carlson , Product Manager with Transition Networks. "Now with the availability of the SFP-based versions, we're able to deliver even greater flexibility for different fiber connections used in fiber-to-the-desk connectivity or to connect remote devices such as security cameras or wireless access points."

The SFP media converters support SGMII-based copper SFPs, as well as 100 or 1000Mbps fiber SFPs. The converter is also compliant with the IEEE 802.3at PoE+ standard. The converters are designed for table-top installations, but also support options for mounting on a wall or DIN Rail, and leverage an external AC/DC power supply for higher reliability.

The SFP SGPAT1040-x05 media converter is part of the SGPAT10xx-105 family of media converters announced recently. All versions of these media converters are now available.

Visit www.transition.com for more information.

About Transition Networks, Inc. Transition Networks, Inc. is an industry leader with 30 years of experience designing data network integration products that deliver the bandwidth, distance and security demanded by today's networks while future proofing for tomorrow. Offering support for multiple protocols, any interface, and a multitude of hardware platforms, including Hardened Ethernet, Carrier Ethernet, CWDM, 1G/10G Ethernet, SFPs, PoE and PoE+, Transition Networks gives you the power to deliver and manage traffic reliably over fiber in any data network - in any application - in any environment. Based in Minneapolis , Transition Networks distributes hardware-based connectivity solutions exclusively through a network of resellers in 50 countries. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at www.transition.com.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2017 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transition-networks-launches-gigabit-ethernet-poe-media-converters-with-small-form-factor-pluggable-optics-300516694.html

SOURCE Transition Networks, Inc.

http://www.transition.com