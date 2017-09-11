Eco-Site Closes On Additional $20 Million In Funding

DURHAM, N.C. , Sept.Â Eco Site, LLC (www.eco site.com), a North Carolina based wireless tower and infrastructure company, announces the commitment of an additional $20 million in private equity funding.

Accelerated by carrier demand for coverage and capacity, Eco-Site's nationwide wireless infrastructure build has attracted more than $90 million of new capital for the company this year. This latest funding was led by Atlanta -based MSouth Equity Partners, a private equity investment firm that has partnered with Eco-Site since 2012.

"The wireless infrastructure industry, and especially Eco-Site, is experiencing exceptional growth," says Dale Carey , CEO, Eco-Site. "The pace of our expansion is indicative of our continued momentum, due in large part to the strength of our model and the abilities of our team."

Barry Boniface , partner, MSouth Equity Partners says, "We knew years ago that Eco-Site was primed to be a key player in the wireless industry. We are pleased to support the company's continued growth."

About Eco-Site Eco-Site builds, owns and operates wireless towers and infrastructure sites in the most desirable areas. Founded by wireless industry executives with extensive carrier and infrastructure experience, we provide superior real estate solutions for network densification and expansion. Eco-Site offers single-point access to a nationwide pool of sites, including build-to-suit towers, colocation solutions and retail properties. Our unique approach provides carriers customized, scalable results to meet their ever-changing network needs.

Eco-Site is headquartered in Durham, N.C. , with offices nationwide. To learn more about how we are changing wireless network expansion, visit www.eco-site.com.

