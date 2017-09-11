AT&T Certifies an LTE for IoT Module by Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE SQNS) announced that its US130Q LTE Cat 1 module has been certified to operate on AT&T's 4G LTE network, having achieved technical acceptance from AT&T's Network Ready Lab. The all in one LTE for IoT module is based on Sequans' Calliope LTE Cat 1 Platform and includes memory, power management and a complete RF front end for AT&T's LTE bands, all in a single, affordable, compact, surface mount package.

"We are very pleased to see the US130Q, one of several pin-compatible modules Sequans has designed for the US LTE market, now ready for deployment on AT&T's LTE network," said Danny Kedar, head of Sequans' IoT business unit. "It is the answer to demand from customers for an AT&T Cat 1 module and it is ideal for IoT applications such as vehicle telematics, security, and surveillance that need LTE Cat 1 throughput. US130Q is a complete solution and comes pre-integrated and pre-certified, significantly reducing time to market for device makers."

AT&T's Network Ready Lab program ensures that a module receiving AT&T's technical acceptance meets AT&T's performance, interoperability and feature requirements, and that it is approved to operate on AT&T's 4G LTE network. The US130Q module, supporting LTE bands 2, 4, and 12, is based on Sequans' Calliope LTE Cat 1 Platform that was ADAPT verified by AT&T last year.

Sequans US130Q module features:

About Sequans Communications

