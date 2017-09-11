Blue Danube Systems Introduces BeamPlanner™ Optimization Software and Expands Leadership in FDD Massive MIMO Commercial Engagements

Blue Danube Systems, a provider of mobile wireless access solutions that significantly and cost effectively increase network capacity and enhance quality of service, today announced the release of BeamPlanner , a software platform used in conjunction with the company's BeamCraft active antenna systems that enables wireless carriers to optimize RF patterns to improve cell capacity and coverage based on siting conditions and dynamic user distributions.

BeamPlanner maximizes the effectiveness of multi-site active antenna deployment with sophisticated network optimization intelligence by directing RF energy to where the traffic is while steering clear of interference from neighboring sites. In addition, BeamPlanner automates network-wide configuration, scheduling, and management of BeamCraft systems and integrates seamlessly with existing wireless carrier's RF planning workflows to simplify design in today's dynamic mobile world.

Blue Danube recently completed its third commercial trial and first outside North America with Telstra in Australia where BeamPlanner was first used at a customer site. The Telstra trials, conducted in the 1800 MHz FDD spectrum, further demonstrated BeamCraft's capability to form and switch beams with high fidelity to enhance network performance through a combination of improved coverage, capacity and interference reduction. The company's earlier trials in the PCS and AWS spectrum, which started a year ago, established the industry's first Massive MIMO systems in FDD networks. With the latest demonstrations, BeamCraft is also the first Massive MIMO system to be implemented in three different FDD bands with multiple operators.

In addition to the new trial, the company also received its first revenue order from a North American customer for a multi-site BeamCraft FDD deployment where BeamPlanner will be instrumental as part of the planning process to deliver an optimized site solution. More trials are planned for Europe, Asia and Latin America later this year, and the company will be opening an office in Europe in October to support the growing number of customers and partners.

Blue Danube also announced today that John Shelnutt is joining as Vice President of Sales as the company expands its executive team after raising its first Series-C funding recently in a round led by Silver Lake Kraftwerk. John has a broad background in the telecommunications industry, most recently at Cisco as Vice President/GM of Cisco's Mobility Domain global business and before that as Cisco's senior executive leader for AT&T. Prior to Cisco, John was the Executive Vice President of Goodman Networks, a wireless network deployment and services company. After beginning his career at Nortel, he spent 12 years at Alcatel and then Alcatel-Lucent where he held leadership positions in the DSL and Mobility businesses.

"We continue to make strong progress with additional commercial trials and are very excited to have John Shelnutt join our team to drive our sales growth and expansion," said Dr. Mark Pinto, CEO of Blue Danube. "We also welcome Adam Grosser from Silver Lake to Blue Danube's Board of Directors. Together with our strong investors and partners, we are confident that we will accelerate volume deployments and expand our product development to build a comprehensive 5G portfolio to address multiple markets."

For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com.

About Blue Danube System

Blue Danube Systems provides mobile wireless communications solutions that significantly and cost-effectively expand network capacity to enhance quality of service. The company's proprietary approach combines reliable hardware and intelligent software to enable a significant increase in capacity, utilizing existing infrastructure and today's mobile devices. Blue Danube Systems is backed by investors including Sequoia Capital, Northgate and AT&T and has locations in Warren, NJ and Santa Clara, CA. Blue Danube Systems is listed among EE Times Silicon 60 and is a winner of FierceWireless Fierce 15 for 2016. For more information, please visit www.bluedanube.com.