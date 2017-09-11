Qualcomm Announces 5G NR mmWave Prototype to Accelerate Mobile Deployments for Smartphones

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept.Â Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM), today announced Qualcomm Technologies' 5G NR mmWave prototype system based on the 5G New Radio (NR) Release 15 specifications being developed by 3GPP. The prototype system, which operates in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum bands above 24 GHz, demonstrates how advanced 5G NR mmWave technologies can be utilized to deliver robust mobile broadband communications at multi gigabit per second data rates in real world mobile environments. The prototype system also showcases the Company's optimized mmWave RF Front end design in a smartphone form factor to test and trial real world mmWave challenges, such as device and hand blocking.

