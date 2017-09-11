Bauer Xcel Media Achieves Record Organic Traffic Growth

NEW YORK , Sept. Bauer Media Group USA's digital business Bauer Xcel Media USA today announced that the company achieved record traffic in August 2017 , resulting in year over year growth of 80% from August 2016 to August 2017 across all digital media properties. The company's websites, which deliver entertainment, teen and lifestyle content, attracted 42 million unique visitors in August 2017 , a record for the company.

Bauer Xcel Media attributes the phenomenal growth to the company's unique strategy, which marries analytics, editorial and revenue to test and improve in real time. Working in sync with the support of data, Bauer Xcel teams to create high quality content that resonates with a growing core audience and also achieves revenue growth.

After focusing efforts on content suited to distribution on social media, Bauer Xcel Media executives expanded their focus to include organic search optimization. The change successfully increased the company's unique visitors and shows no sign of slowing down.

In August, 2017:

Kate Spies , Vice President, Editorial and Audience Development at Bauer Xcel Media said: "Our August results are proof that even in a distributed media environment, scaling an audience on O&O properties is possible with a combination of art and science: a laser focus on creating quality editorial that is optimized for distribution."

Allison Mezzafonte , EVP at Bauer Xcel Media USA said: "Bauer Xcel Media has created a tight-knit culture that is aligned in their goals and their actions, and our year-over-year growth is proof that our approach works. With digital publishers under pressure to maintain relevance in a competitive market, Bauer Xcel Media delivers content that our fans love in a way that's sustainable, and profitable for the company."

About Bauer Xcel Media

Bauer Xcel Media is advancing the media industry by applying user driven strategies to deliver cutting edge news and build original, innovative products centered around audience needs. With 150 million monthly unique users and offices in New York, Hamburg, London, Sydney, Melbourne and Warsaw, Bauer Xcel Media is one of the world's fastest growing digital media companies.

About Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group is one of the world's most successful media corporations. Over 600 magazines, more than 400 digital products and over 100 radio and TV stations are enjoyed by millions of people across the globe. The corporate portfolio also includes print shops, postal, sales and marketing services. Bauer Media Group's global positioning underscores its passion for people and brands. We see ourselves as the home of popular media, as illustrated by our strapline "We think popular." - a claim which inspires and motivates our global workforce of some 11,500 employees in 20 countries.

