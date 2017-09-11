KIKA TECH TO SHOWCASE ITS AWARD-WINNING AI TECHNOLOGY FOR MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS AT MWCA

SAN JOSE, Calif. ,, Sept. Kika Tech, a leader in mobile communications, today announced its participation at Mobile World Congress Americas Booth N.482, which takes place September 12 14 at the Moscone Center,Â San Francisco. At MWC Americas, Kika will be showcasing the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, and looking to engage in new partnerships. An example of partnerships, include recent collaborations with FC Barcelona and Real Madrid C.F. Kika's partners also include Google, Facebook, Twitter, Samsung, Huawei, ZTE,Â 20th Century Fox, and Warner Bros.

"Kika's mission is to decrease the time that individuals take to connect with each other through technology by five times and preserve the genuine nature of human conversation," said Bill Hu , Co-Founder and CEO, Kika Tech . "The company stands out with an ever-growing engagement rate of 120 times a day/person, which is equivalent to 50 minutes a day. With Kika, companies can grow their established fan base by tapping into our massive 60M MAU base."

Kika enriches the communications and emotional connection between individuals by leveraging the company's cutting-edge AI engine, which understands and predicts intentions to make conversations more expressive. The Kika ecosystem includes its award-winning, Kika Emoji Keyboard app, which has received Google's Top Developer in 2015. Kika has also been ranked a top productivity app in more than 77 countries. With 400M downloads and 60M MAU, it's not surprising that leading mobile manufacturers and movie studios partner with the company.

Say it with Kika! Make everyday interactions more engaging and fun with Kika. Integrating into smart devices, Kika enhances self-expression that goes beyond mobile platforms. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), Kika enriches the emotional connection between individuals in this technology driven world. Keep up to date with Kika on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

