Radisys Unveils Industry’s First Multi-Access CORD™ Proof-of-Concept at Mobile World Congress Americas

RadisysÂ Corporation (NASDAQ RSYS), a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced an industry first Multi Access Central Office Re architected as a Datacenter (Multi Access CORD) proof of concept and an Extensible RAN (xRAN) PoC to be showcased at MWC Americas. The two new use cases, both running on Radisys' DCEngine open hardware, enable Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to optimize resources in a CORD environment, allowing for rapid roll out of new services with a better return on investment.

"The CORD reference architecture meets CSP requirements for next-gen service delivery, while at the same time freeing them from vendor-locked solutions," said Bryan Sadowski, vice president, FlowEngine and DCEngine, Radisys. "Radisys, in collaboration with the ONF, is making the CORD architecture accessible to CSPs for deployment with these innovative proof-of-concepts as the first step toward Central Office transformation."

"From the beginning, one of the main goals of the CORD project has always been to create a general-purpose platform capable of delivering a wide range of innovative services for mobile, residential and enterprise subscribers," said Guru Parulkar, executive director, Open Networking Foundation (ONF). "Radisys' delivery of a Multi-Access CORD solution furthers our mission by providing CSPs with one solution that will support multiple classes of subscribers. We are pleased to partner with Radisys and feature this innovative solution in our Partner Showcase at MWC Americas."

