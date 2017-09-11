Stream Named Among the Top 10 Most Trusted Electric Providers in Texas

Stream (Stream Energy), a leading direct selling company and provider of connected life services, has been recognized by Market Strategies International as one of the top 10 most trusted retail electric providers (REPs) in Texas, following a study that measured 52 REPs in the state.

The study surveyed 5,881 customers to score 52 REPs based on nine unique factors: community support, customer focus, communications effectiveness, environmental dedication, local reputation, reliable quality, competitive rates, enhanced offerings and billing and customer service.

The findings, published in Cogent Reports™ 2017 Texas Retail Electric Provider Brand Trust study, indicate that brand trust is doubly impacted by community and customer-focused activities, especially in the wake of disasters like Hurricane Harvey.

"The bottom line is Texans want their retailer to support them and their community during this time of need, and REPs who answer that call will be rewarded with greater customer trust and long-term business success," said Chris Oberle, senior vice president at Market Strategies.

Last week, Stream announced it had donated $25,000 to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey and would waive late fees for its energy and wireless customers who were unable to make a bill payment on time during the recovery. And, in response to Hurricane Irma, Stream will waive calling fees for international long distance calls placed from the U.S. to countries impacted by the storm.

"We are honored to be recognized for something that comes so naturally to our company and our culture," said Stream President and CEO Larry Mondry. "Our team will work hard every day to prove to our customers that we are worthy of this recognition, and to be the best REP with the best value and service in the industry."

About Stream

Stream (Stream Energy) is a leading direct selling company and provider of connected life services. Founded in 2005, the Dallas-based company's innovative use of direct selling revolutionized the energy industry, generating more than $8 billion in lifetime revenue in 12 years and transforming it into one of the largest direct selling companies in the global energy market.

Stream Services (Energy Services, Wireless Services, Protective Services, and Home Services) work seamlessly together to fit customers' on-the-go lifestyles, keeping them connected, wherever they are. Energy Services are currently available in Texas, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and New York, and expanding soon to Illinois. All of Stream's other services are available nationwide.

To learn more about Stream, visit MyStream.com and connect with Stream on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.