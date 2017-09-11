CenturyLink Prism TV will carry Vegas Golden Knights hockey games

LAS VEGAS , Sept.Â CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE CTL) today announced that AT&T SportsNet , the exclusive television rights holder of the Vegas Golden Knights, will be part of the CenturyLinkÂ PrismÂ TV channel lineup beginning Sept. 15 .

Nevada Prism TV subscribers will have access to AT&T SportsNet's extensive lineup of local sports programming, including more than 75 live Vegas Golden Knights telecasts, starting with four preseason games. AT&T SportsNet will also televise Mountain West Conference football and basketball games, including University of Nevada, Las Vegas and University of Nevada.

"We are focused on providing Prism TV subscribers with the best entertainment choices, so it was very important to us to ensure that Vegas Golden Knights hockey and Mountain West Conference collegiate sports were part of the channel lineup for our Nevada subscribers," said Jeremy Ferkin , CenturyLink vice president of operations for Nevada . "We look forward to offering our customers the premium sports content that AT&T SportsNet will provide."

CenturyLink Prism TV is an advanced TV service with interactive features and the latest in entertainment technology. The service includes a variety of On Demand video content, a whole-home DVR, HD channels and an app allowing subscribers to watch their favorite programming on numerous devices at home or on the go.

Subscribers can watch AT&T SportsNet on Prism TV channel 760 (SD) and 1760 (HD). More information on CenturyLink Prism TV can be found at www.centurylink.com/prismtv/.

