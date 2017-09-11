Scope AR to Support Apple's ARKit to More Easily Bring Real-Time Assistance to Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO , Sept. Today Scope AR, the creator of augmented reality (AR) smart instructions and live support video calling solutions, announced support for ARKit, Apple's much anticipated AR development platform. The company's live support video calling application, Remote AR, will support ARKit as soon as iOS 11 launches, delivering the most advanced AR functionality yet to devices without AR specific hardware.

"This is a game changer for any enterprise looking to implement the latest advancements in AR now," said Scott Montgomerie , CEO of Scope AR. "With our technology, any company can use an existing iPhone or iPad to implement AR within their workforces today, allowing workers to complete tasks faster and more accurately, while also producing significant cost and time-savings. While there are many apps coming to ARKit that will inevitably bring AR to the masses, we're the first solution leveraging ARKit that is truly impacting the bottom line for enterprise."

With support for ARKit, Remote AR users can now take advantage of the platform's sophisticated real-world mapping to collaboratively add annotation and 3D content to a much larger area than has previously been possible on standard devices. This results in a simple, seamless work session for both sides of the call. The capability is available on newer iOS devices, including the iPhone 6s and above, as well as iPads equipped with A9 or A10 processors. You can see a video with more details on how Remote AR can be leveraged with Apple ARKit here.

Remote AR delivers the ability to save time and money, as well as improve knowledge transfer and retention by combining AR with live video streaming, voice, 3D animation, screen sharing, whiteboarding and world-locked annotations. Doing so simulates the effectiveness of having an expert on-site guiding a worker step by step on what to do. Whether a technician needs live support for troubleshooting a problem or conducting maintenance or assembly procedures, Remote AR empowers them to get the knowledge they need, when they need it.

Remote AR is fully platform agnostic for use on Android, iOS, Windows and Tango devices simultaneously, as well as select smartglasses, allowing organizations to easily experience the benefits of AR by using their device of choice. All current Remote AR users will have access to the new ARKit support once iOS 11 is available.

Augmented reality (AR) company Scope AR is the creator of the first-ever true AR smart instructions and live support video calling solutions - WorkLink and Remote AR, as well as the new heavy industry focused CAT® LIVESHARE. The company provides the industry's most comprehensive set of tools to allow users to access or become their own experts, learning to assemble, repair or troubleshoot problems wherever they are. Whether training, performing complex fieldwork or remote tasks, or any number of assisted activities across vertical industries including industrial equipment manufacturing, aerospace, construction, utilities, oil and gas, automotive, consumer applications and more, Scope AR provides robust solutions for in-field support and performance tracking. The company's partners and users include Caterpillar, AstraZeneca, Lockheed Martin and Clicksoftware among others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco with offices in Edmonton, Canada .

