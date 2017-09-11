Oxygen8 South Africa Implements BlockFraud Technology To Combat Mobile Billing Fraud On All South African Mobile Carrier Networks

LOS ANGELES , Sept. Oxygen8 South Africa , an intermediary company that facilitates billing services between content providers and mobile carriers, is pleased to announce its recent implementation of mobile billing anti fraud software. In a plight to maintain ongoing service improvement and protect consumer rights and ethical behavior in the mobile services market, we improved our fraud protection systems.

For the past two weeks, Oxygen8 South Africa has implemented software developed by US-based technology company, BlockFraud, designed to eliminate several of the most significant and pervasive forms of mobile billing fraud in existence, with spectacular results. The end benefits of Oxygen8 South Africa's utilization of these anti-fraud solutions, BlockFraud's IFrame Blocker and Block Fraud Monitor, are as follows:

"The proprietary technology BlockFraud has developed to combat mobile billing fraud worldwide is unsurpassed," says Massimo Cristini , CEO of BlockFraud. "The results currently being experienced by Oxygen8 South Africa , whilst impressive, are not a surprise to us, and to be expected when implementing our anti-fraud solution. We are honored by the appreciation Oxygen8 South Africa has expressed, and feel these results speak for themselves."

These results, which are being directly attributed to BlockFraud's anti-fraud solutions, have significantly strengthened Oxygen8 South Africa's carrier relationships while placing the company in good standing with the latest Fraud Detection and Mitigation processes set by the Wireless Application Service Providers' Association (WASPA).

"The anti-fraud solutions provided by BlockFraud have exceeded our expectations on all fronts," says Dhavelin Chetty, Operations Manager of Oxygen8 South Africa . "The immediate and overwhelming effectiveness of these solutions, coupled with the ease of implementation and operation, has made our decision to work with BlockFraud an obvious and vastly beneficial choice on several levels, and is something we strongly recommend for anyone who operates within the mobile carrier billing space."

About Oxygen8 Oxygen8 is a global provider and aggregator of mobile payments services with local operations around the World -- with an unrivalled breadth of Charge to Mobile payment offerings and coverage.

Providing Carrier Billing, Mobile Money and Mobile Wallets - Oxygen8 provides billing services to a range of companies and sectors around the World including -- Financial Institutions, Mobile Networks, Retailers, Social Networking, Parking, Tolling, Mobile Content, Ticketing, Classifieds, Charities, Media and Gambling.

Headquartered in the UK, Oxygen8 also has offices in Ireland , Australia , USA , South Africa , Kenya , Uganda , Tanzania , Caribbean and Singapore . Clients include mobile networks, newspaper groups, radio and television stations, major high street retailers and banks.

The Oxygen8 management team draws on many years of experience and expertise, having been at the forefront of the mobile marketing industry since its inception. Oxygen8 is fully compliant with the latest industry regulations and standards, providing customers with complete confidence that the company is leading the way in best practice for the industry.

About BlockFraud BlockFraud Inc. is a US-based technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, California , that provides digital anti-fraud solutions to mobile carriers around the world. BlockFraud's team of mobile billing experts and world-class developers have created proprietary software that eliminates today's most pervasive forms of mobile carrier billing fraud. BlockFraud also offers a unique Monitoring Solution that instantaneously alerts carriers to any unauthorized auto-subscribing and auto-billing attempts. For more information, please visit www.BlockFraud.com.

