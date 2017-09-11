Tecore Networks Prepared to Aid Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts with Fleet of 3G and 4G LTE Rapidly Deployable Networks

Tecore Networks, a pioneer supplier of innovative American made mobile network infrastructure, announced today the immediate availability of its fleet of mobile 3G and 4G LTE Network in a Box Â (NIB) platforms to assist first responders in the midst of Hurricane Irma.

"Wireless communications are absolutely essential for effective relief management," said Matt McCrann, Director of Government Programs for Tecore Networks. "The current situation is one that must be managed carefully; immediate access to communications in midst of a disaster serves as a lifeline to recovery. With networks ready to ship, Tecore is prepared to support emergency responders in combating the effects of Hurricane Irma."

Tecore's portable RAVENÂ® and man-packable LYNXTM Network in a BoxÂ® solutions are designed to meet strict size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements, making them as flexible as they are capable of providing mission-critical communications. The ability to access areas unreachable by vehicle or Cell on Wheels (COW) provides tactical advantage and swift deployment of a network in any situation. Access to communications is critical, yet permanent wireless network infrastructure is not immune to the impact of natural disasters. In situations where pockets of coverage remain intact, Tecore's NIB platform can be incorporated with existing network infrastructure to seal coverage gaps. In more dire situations, the communications platform can operate as an island of coverage that provides voice, text, and packet data services. The fully-integrated Mobile Switching Center (MSC), Evolved Packet Core (EPC), and Radio Access Network (RAN) make it adaptable to air, ground, or maritime operations. To learn more about Tecore's Rapidly Deployable Systems (RDS), please e-mail government@tecore.com.

For over 25 years, Tecore Networks has been the leader of Network in a BoxÂ® technologies by designing, developing, and delivering scalable wireless infrastructure solutions to the commercial, government, military, and public safety markets. Network in a BoxÂ® (NIB) and LTE in a BoxTM are registered Trademarks of Tecore Inc.

Attendees at Mobile World Congress Americas (MWCA), formally known as CTIA Super Mobility, will have the opportunity to discuss Tecore's Rapidly Deployable Solutions (RDS) for critical communications and emergency response from September 12-14, 2017. Tecore executives will be on hand at Booth 656 in the South Hall, of the Moscone Center in San Francisco, California. If you will be attending the show and would like to schedule a meeting please contact, sales@tecore.com.

About Tecore Networks

Tecore Networks is a global supplier of multi-technology 3G and 4G-LTE mobile network infrastructure. Tecore has dramatically enhanced functionality while minimizing space requirements, installation time, and cost of ownership. Tecore's solutions include core as well as radio access network infrastructure supported by state-of-the-art professional services. Founded in 1991, Tecore is ISO 9001:2008 certified and is a three-time winner of the Global Mobile (3GSM) Award. For more information, visit www.tecore.com. TecoreÂ® is a registered trademark of Tecore, Inc.

