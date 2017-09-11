Verizon connects customers with family and friends in Mexico for free following powerful earthquake

NEW YORK Following last night's devastating earthquake in Mexico, Verizon is supporting customers with loved ones potentially impacted by this terrible tragedy by offering free wireless and wireline calling from the U.S. to Mexico to help connect them with family and friends.

"There's a strong connection between our customers and their families in Mexico, this is the right thing to do," said Tami Erwin, Executive Vice President, Verizon Wireless Operations. "Speed matters when providing relief that can connect people during this crisis."

"Our residential landline customers don't have to just wait by the phone," said Ken Dixon, Senior Vice President, Wireline Operations for Verizon. "They can pick up and dial directly to find loved ones potentially affected by this devastating earthquake."

Tras el devastador terremoto de anoche cerca de México, Verizon está apoyando a sus clientes con seres queridos que hayan posiblemente impactados por esta tragedia ofreciendo llamadas de línea fija y llamadas y textos móviles de forma gratuita desde los Estados Unidos a México para conectarlos con sus familiares y amigos.

"Reconocemos la fuerte conexión de nuestros clientes con sus familiares en México, por lo tanto esto es lo correcto," dijo Tami Erwin, Vicepresidenta Ejecutiva de Operaciones de Verizon Wireless. "La velocidad es importante cuando el alivio puede conectar a la gente durante una crisis."

"Nuestros clientes de telefonía residencial no tienen que esperar cerca del teléfono," dijo Ken Dixon, Vicepresidente de Operaciones de Telefonía Residencial para Verizon. "Pueden levantar el teléfono y marcar directamente para encontrar a sus seres queridos que posiblemente hayan sido afectados por este devastador terremoto."