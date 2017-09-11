Gfycat Launches its Microsoft Outlook Add-In, Bringing GIFs to Your Emails

Gfycat, the world's largest user generated GIF platform, today announced the launch of its add ins for Microsoft Outlook on Windows, Mac, web, iOS, and Android. The Gfycat add in for Outlook allows users to find and insert GIFs into their emails without leaving Outlook.

"We're excited to work with Microsoft to make our gallery of GIFs available to Microsoft Outlook users," said Gfycat's CEO, Richard Rabbat. "GIFs add a pop of fun and color to an otherwise mundane email and enliven email conversations. We're excited to bring the exciting content to one of the most recognized email brands in the world. This is a great opportunity for Gfycat to work with Microsoft and bring even stronger engagement to the email platform."

Studies have shown that GIFs increase engagement with emails, boosting conversion, click-through rates, and revenue. With the introduction of the Gfycat Outlook add-in, Outlook's users will have access to the power of GIFs without ever leaving Outlook.

"GIFs are a powerful communication tool, and we're pleased to be able to offer enhanced access to Gfycat's portfolio directly from Microsoft Outlook," said Rob Howard, director, Microsoft Office Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "Through its add-in for Outlook, Gfycat is helping to provide our mutual customers with an easier way to enhance their workplace communication."

The Gfycat Outlook add-in is now available in the Office Store on all platforms. Read more on the Microsoft Office Blog.

About Gfycat

Gfycat is the world's largest user-generated GIF platform. We provide superior tools for creating and sharing GIFs in stunning visual quality. As we grow we're shaping the way the Internet creates and consumes video content. Visit us at https://gfycat.com.