AT&T Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

DALLAS , Sept.Â AT&T was named to the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI). The S&P Dow Jones Index recognizes companies for their economic, environmental and social disclosures and performance.

We are 1 of only 2 companies - and the only U.S.-based company - in telecommunications to make the list.

"At AT&T, we're building our company for long-term success," said Charlene Lake , chief sustainability officer and senior vice president-Corporate Social Responsibility at AT&T. "That means incorporating social, environmental and economic considerations into every aspect of our business, and creating value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

Making the DJSI reflects our longstanding commitment to addressing our environmental footprint, investing in local communities through programs like AT&T Aspire, and using our technology to build a better tomorrow. We recently detailed our progress in our 2016 Annual Sustainability Update.

The DJSI family of indices was created by sustainability investing specialist RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones Indices. It serves as a resource for investors who value sustainability in their investment portfolios. DJSI is a global sustainability benchmark launched in 2009.

