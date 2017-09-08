MACOM to Showcase Industry Leading RF and Microwave Portfolio at EDI CON USA in Boston, Massachusetts

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of high performance analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave semiconductor products, will showcase its industry leading GaN on Silicon portfolio and other high performance MMIC and Diode products at EDI CON USA, Booth 402, September 11th 13th, Hynes Convention Center, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Visit MACOM at Booth #402 to speak with our experts and learn more about:

Come listen to MACOM's experts at 2 panel sessions at EDI CON, USA-

Panel Sessions: Day: Tuesday, September 12th, 2017 Session Time: 4:30 PM - 5:30 PM Location: Exhibit Floor Topic: The Ferrari of amplifiers - How can we maneuver around the current challenges facing high-performance GaN? Presenter: Tim Boles

Day: Wednesday, September 13th, 2017 Session Time: 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Location: Room 109 Topic: Solid-State RF Energy in 2017 - How far have applications come and what still needs to be attained? Presenter: Michael Ziehl

Members of MACOM's product management, engineering and applications teams will be at the show to answer any inquiries or questions. To make an appointment to see MACOM's expansive portfolio, please contact your local sales representative.

Show Information: Hynes Convention Center Tuesday: 12:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wednesday: 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM

ABOUT MACOM: MACOM enables a better-connected and safer world by delivering breakthrough semiconductor technologies for optical, wireless and satellite networks that satisfy society's insatiable demand for information.

Today, MACOM powers the infrastructure that millions of lives and livelihoods depend on every minute to communicate, transact business, travel, stay informed and be entertained. Our technology increases the speed and coverage of the mobile Internet and enables fiber optic networks to carry previously unimaginable volumes of traffic to businesses, homes and datacenters.

Keeping us all safe, MACOM technology enables next-generation radars for air traffic control and weather forecasting, as well as mission success on the modern networked battlefield.

MACOM is the partner of choice to the world's leading communications infrastructure, aerospace and defense companies, helping solve their most complex challenges in areas including network capacity, signal coverage, energy efficiency and field reliability, through its best-in-class team and broad portfolio of analog RF, microwave, millimeterwave and photonic semiconductor products.

MACOM is a pillar of the semiconductor industry, thriving for more than 60 years of daring to change the world for the better, through bold technological strokes that deliver true competitive advantage to customers and superior value to investors.

Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

