Mobile Diagnostics Solution, TestM, Launches First App to Disrupt Secondary Smartphone Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Sept.Â TestM announces its official launch on iOS and Android devices. Particularly timely in advance of Apple's iPhone 8 announcement, TestM allows users to verify the condition of their mobile device through extensive tests, generating reports which can be shared between buyers and sellers. Amassing thousands of users worldwide this week, TestM offers both buyers and sellers peace of mind when making transactions on secondary marketplaces.

TestM examines six key areas of a device's functionality, including the screen, sound, motion, connectivity, hardware and camera. Starting with the screen, users press randomized points to activate 3D touch multiple times to ensure proper functionality. To check sound, TestM requires users speak, listen and use headphones. Assessing motion sensitivity, users gently shake devices to test accelerometers, compasses and gyroscopes. TestM also checks for strong connectivity to Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi, audits hardware performance and analyzes camera reactivity.

"Every new iteration of the iPhone attracts consumer attention and shatters previous sales records, flooding the resale market with older models," said Shone Tell, co-founder and partner at TestM. "Because of the nature of platforms like Craigslist, eBay and Letgo, sellers are free to list their devices as they wish, choosing whether or not to disclose flaws and oftentimes accepting payment that does not match market value. With TestM, we will eliminate ambiguity and offer both sellers and buyers peace of mind through rigorous testing and reporting measures."

Recognizing an immediate need in the secondary smartphone market, the TestM team developed the app by observing buyer behavior. While consumers typically checked pre-owned smartphones for superficial imperfections before purchasing, few examined other components of a device's hardware to determine proper working condition. TestM's launch signifies a turning point in the market and sets a new, transparent standard for buying and selling smartphones.

For more information or to download TestM, please visit www.TestM.com.

About TestM TestM is a smartphone diagnostic app for iOS and Android devices that allows users to quickly and easily check all functionalities of their smartphone through robust tests, ensuring proper working order. Delivering an unprecedented level of transparency, TestM-generated verified reports guarantee consumer confidence and eliminate trepidation associated with buying and selling mobile devices on secondary marketplaces.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-diagnostics-solution-testm-launches-first-app-to-disrupt-secondary-smartphone-market-300516186.html

SOURCE TestM

http://www.TestM.com